Sen. Bill Haggerty "certainly" supports RFK Jr., a guy with no medical credentials, to be in charge of Americans’ health at least partly because the equally unqualified Donald Trump will oversee him.

On yesterday’s Your World show, Haggerty said he “certainly would” support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary for the Health and Human Services Department. That department does research on behalf of public health, it oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Medicare and Medicaid services, the Food and Drug Administration, the Indian Health Service, and much, much more. Kennedy is a lawyer without a single credential in public health or medicine.

But Haggerty thinks Kennedy would be A-OK in charge of Americans’ health. “I met with him a number of times, I really found my engagements with him to be quite refreshing," Haggerty said. "Chronic disease is on the rise, we need to be asking these tough questions. We need to give more transparency to people and we need to make America healthy again to put it into the president's words."

Host Neil Cavuto offered a little pushback. He said, "A lot of people were saying they like [Kennedy’s] open-mindedness to address things that have made Americans disproportionately obese and sick,” and that as the richest nation in the world, it “doesn’t make sense” that we’re 40th or below in terms of longevity.” But, he suggested, Kennedy’s sudden support for polio vaccines, once he learned his opposition might lose him confirmation was concerning.

Not a problem for Haggerty! He said Kennedy is “where he needs to be," as if getting confirmed is the only qualification. "President Trump sets the policies for his administration not the individual cabinet members.” As if Trump knows anything about medicine or public health. You may recall Trump was fine with his equally unqualified son-in-law managing the COVID response, with disastrous results.

"With President Trump's clear message there on the polio vaccine, I think any concern should be allayed, and obviously Bobby backed him up," Haggerty added.

FACT CHECK: RFK Jr. has "publicly shared misleading and false claims about vaccine safety," Newsweek reported. Furthermore, he said in July 2023, "There's no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective." He also falsely claims that vaccines cause autism.

Cavuto moved on to ask about another totally unqualified nominee to run another department crucial for keeping Americans safe, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick to be secretary of Defense. Not only has Hegseth never managed any government agency or any large organization at all, he so badly mismanaged the two small non-profits he ran that he was pushed out of both. That’s not counting his drunkenness, his “handsy” behavior with women, allegations of sexual assault, his serial infidelities and his extremist views.

Not surprisingly, Haggerty is all for Hegseth, too. "I support Pete. He's gaining momentum every day that he's here,” Haggerty said, which is not exactly an indication of his suitability for the job. “He spends a lot of time in my office, he's one of my constituents, but I think, again, he's gaining momentum. I feel good about his ultimate confirmation. As people get to know him and hear from him, hear directly from him as opposed to these salacious allegations that are coming from unnamed or anonymous sources, I think that they're becoming more and more comfortable with him as a person."

Haggerty also called Hegseth "very bright" and "energetic" and "the type of leader that's going to inspire."

You can watch Haggerty’s willingness to hand over Americans’ health, safety and national security to two shockingly unqualified people below, from the December 16, 2024 Your World.