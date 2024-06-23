Among his lies and other anti-democratic statements, Graham said on Fox News Sunday, “Joe Biden better hope and pray there’s presidential immunity.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WORM-SC) got eight and a half minutes of almost completely unchallenged airtime on Fox News Sunday today. A lot of that time was spent weaponizing concerns about the corruption and bias at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Although public approval of the court has plummeted and it seems like every day there’s a new revelation either about Justice Clarence Thomas’ corruption or Justice Samuel Alito’s bias, Graham once again demonstrated that Republican demands for personal responsibility seem only to apply to Blacks, Democrats and the poor. Asked about a Supreme Court ethics bill that Republicans tanked, Graham whined that it was “Constitutional overreach” because “they,” i.e. Democrats, are “trying to micromanage the Roberts court” and “destroy Alito and Thomas because they don’t like the fact they’re conservative judges.”

Graham never defended, nor did attorney and anchor Shannon ask about, the millions of dollars in gifts Thomas has received, a zillion times more than any of his colleagues. Nor were the facts of Thomas’ wife trying to overturn the 2020 election nor Alito’s “wife” flying a “Stop the Steal” flag at their house while election-related cases were pending before the Supreme Court. What’s more galling is that neither Thomas or Alito have recused themselves from 2020-election-related cases.

Instead, Graham was allowed to suggest, without challenge, that the criticisms are just political: “They’re squealing like stuck pigs because the Supreme Court no longer is a political body,” he sneered. “It is actually, uh, looking at the Constitution and making Constitutionally sound decisions versus political decisions. That’s the problem liberals have with the court.”

FACT CHECK: Nearly two-thirds of Americans, not just Democrats, disapprove of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. That didn’t get mentioned either.

Instead, Bream continued to suggest it’s just a political debate by saying that Democrats think the court is an important campaign issue.

That sent Graham on a jag about how “most Americans believe that they’re not safer under President Biden” than under Trump (nobody bothered to cite actual statistics showing that violent crime is down).

Graham slithered to the right-wing’s fave fear mongering du jour, immigration. But Graham put a special twist on it, one that Donald Trump would undoubtedly love: “Joe Biden better hope and pray there’s presidential immunity because when he allowed the killer of Laken Riley to be released on parole … I think he’s subject not only to a lawsuit but criminal prosecution if there’s not presidential immunity.”

Never mind that Graham is supporting a guy who has already been convicted of 34 felonies, stands accused of 54 more and has been found to have sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and committed millions of dollars worth of fraud.

You can probably guess none of that came up either.

Graham also brazenly lied. He claimed the border wall “was almost finished” under Donald Trump. FACT CHECK: Trump built 452 miles of a wall - most of which replaced old, existing fencing, Politico noted – and still a fraction of the 1,954 miles of U.S.-Mexico border. Oh, and Mexico never paid for it, either, as Trump had promised.

Nope, that falsehood was not corrected either.

You can watch Graham in all his unchallenged hideousness below, from the June 23, 2024 Fox News Sunday.