Fox’s obsession with immigrants seems to have increased in direct proportion to the drop of migrant arrests at the border.

There seems to be no end of angles Fox is taking in covering the tragic murder of Rachel Morin, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, e.g. – except urging Congress to pass the bipartisan border bill Donald Trump killed because he thought border chaos would help him politically. As this post is being prepared on Friday night, FoxNews.com has this on its front page:

Fox is hyping border chaos just like Trump wanted. Greg Sargent noted that Fox’s border hysteria is also the result of President Joe Biden extending protections to undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens. Sargent wrote, “It seizes on this new Biden executive action to refocus the argument on the state of the border, which is not seriously relevant to the policy, as it grants relief to longtime immigrant residents. This shows that Fox and MAGA cannot allow the immigration debate to focus on that population, because it is largely viewed sympathetically by the voting public.”

In reality, border arrests have dropped precipitously since President Joe Biden put new restrictions on asylum seekers. The Los Angeles Times reported that the number of arrests of undocumented immigrants "fell in May to the third lowest of any month during the Biden presidency."

Not that that was mentioned on today’s Your World when host Charles Payne welcomed Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels to exploit crimes committed by undocumented migrants. Let’s be clear: All criminals deserve to be punished to the full extent of the law. But statistics show that undocumented immigrants commit fewer murders and fewer crimes than native-born Americans.

If Fox really cared, it would be urging Congress and specifically Republican members of Congress, to address the problem rather than use it as a political cudgel and propaganda tool. In this segment, immigrant crimes were weaponized against President Biden who “only” offered condolences to Morin's family.

It speaks volumes that Fox chose Dannels as a guest. In 2023, Media Matters described him as an anti-immigrant and right-wing extremist who “is often misleading and tells outright falsehoods in his media hits.”

"I just saw the statement from the White House here on the show here with you, and that's so shallow, that is so cheap because the bottom line is we can avoid this,” Dannels said. “This is the tip of the criminal sphere when it comes to what's going to be happen as a result of 3.5 years of leaving the border open. People coming into the country that don't respect our cultures, our rule of law, and the people within. This is so sad."

Payne said, "In addition to being shallow, obviously it takes zero responsibility, mentions zero efforts to make sure that these things never happen again." He added, "The best thing to do is to deter folks from doing something wrong in the first place, and therefore not having to investigate it, adjudicate it, and of course not having victims.”

Then Payne upped the political ante: “This administration doesn't appear to want to do anything to deter these things from evolving," he said.

"There's no consequences," Dannels said "Can anybody reasonably say that the border is harder now to cross than it was three and a half years ago? We all know the answer and it's not."

"There's greater security at Disneyland," Payne said, dubiously, without offering any evidence.

"It's going to get a lot worse," Dannels claimed. "It's America's crisis." He claimed Biden and the Democrats were protecting their “political party over people” with the result that “you’re going to have tragedies like this.” Biden’s so-called silence “just reembraces the insults that we're seeing in this country,” according to Dannels.

“Simply put Charles, if you come across the border illegally, you're automatically expelled from the country, no questions asked."

You can watch it below, from the June 21, 2024 Your World, via Media Matters. Media Matters also highlighted Payne's comment that immigrants "should be somewhere building their own nation."