Fox isn’t letting the fact that Republicans killed a tough, bipartisan border bill President Biden was willing to sign stop the network from blaming him for a murder allegedly committed by an undocumented immigrant.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s visit to the Your World show Wednesday was part of Fox's network-wide effort to exploit Laken Riley’s murder, allegedly by an undocumented Venezuelan citizen.

Host Neil Cavuto’s first question on the subject: “There were plenty of opportunities for border officials to arrest [Jose Ibarra, the alleged murderer] and send him back to Venezuela. They never did so. There are a lot of cracks in the system. He was able to buck the system and allegedly pull this off. What do you think of how this was handled?”

"For over two years now, myself and a lot of other Republican governors have been saying we have mass migration happening at the southern border, illegal immigration,” Kemp said. “We have bad people coming into our country, people on the terror watch list coming into our country, people bringing fentanyl into our country, people bringing human trafficking into our country, and it needed to stop."

"It's just a no brainer to secure our southern border,” Kemp added, without any apparent irony. “We've seen Governor Abbott do things that works, we've seen the previous administration in the White House do things that works, and this president and his border czar have literally just ignored this."

Kemp continued, "Then you have a situation where this person's arrested in New York and is released, and then they're arrested again in Georgia and released, and nobody's checking them. You have someone that's illegal that's breaking our laws. I mean they should've been deported, and now we have, unfortunately a horrific crime, a dead 22-year-old."

Host Neil Cavuto brought up "this bipartisan border deal that just didn't work out" and asked if would have prevented "something like this?” He immediately answered his own question: “It doesn't look like it could've."

Kemp said the blame sits "with the White House and with President Biden." He claimed that Republican governors would work with President Biden “and any future president” to secure the border.

"There's things that Joe Biden can do right now,” Kemp said, before continuing to blame him for all the dysfunction and giving Congressional Republicans a complete pass for having killed a bipartisan border deal that they had proposed. “There's things he could've done, you know, when the vice president said the border was secure, the Homeland Security secretary said the border was secure, his press secretary said the border was secure."

"They have ignored this problem," Kemp falsely claimed. "We should demand action."

Cavuto did his part for the cause, saying that when Biden made a “big point of saying the progress we’ve made on crime” he did not mention Riley’s death.

"I read stories today about other instances where you had people here illegally that have committed murders and violent crimes in places like Louisiana, Maryland, and in Colorado," Kemp piled on. "We know the amount of fentanyl that's sent into our country." He claimed, "We know that the cartel is being emboldened by this and enriched as well and to not link the crime that we have in our country with what's happening with the southern porous border that we have is just insane to me."

FACT CHECK: Undocumented immigrants are less involved in crime than native-born US citizens.

