Ainsley Earhardt’s inability to think of any hateful Donald Trump supporter was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

Earhardt’s “winning quote” last week was, “You might disagree with [Trump’s supporters] but I don't know anyone that's hateful who has supported him.” You can check out the full poll and results here.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Dana Perino, suggesting to Dr. Anthony Fauci he should shut up about how horribly Donald Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is there a law of diminishing returns to continue to answer questions about that relationship if the crisis is as acute as you say?

“Sworn enemy of lying” Tucker Carlson lying about the arrest of Doug Mackey for deliberately misleading Democrats about how to vote in the 2016 presidential election:

Well, it looks like this is the part of the revolution where [Democrats] start throwing their political opponents in jail. Wow, that was fast.

…

Doug Mackey hurt their feelings, so they put him in jail.

Harris Faulkner, cutting off Democrat Chris Hahn after he said, "I want to have a real conversation about where all Republicans stand on Marjorie Taylor Greene and her racist, xenophobic, ridiculous comments – " then returning to her anti-Democratic script.

Alright, that's for another day. We can get into it. I do find it interesting that you took a little bit of a verbal stab at Ocasio-Cortez. It’s not just her. You know, there are senior members on the Hill who feel the way she does.

FoxNews.com headline:

Head of US bishops' conference warns Biden would “advance moral evils and threaten human life”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of February 7, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)