During an appearance on Fox News’ “objective news” show today, Dr. Anthony Fauci was pelted with suggestions from anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that he “move on” and stop discussing Donald Trump’s epic failures in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. But Fauci outsmarted them.

The politicking started at 4:10 with Perino disdainfully mentioning an interview Fauci did on The New York Times’ The Daily podcast. “I think it lasted 28 [minutes] and 30 seconds, 24 of those minutes were spent asking you, our infectious disease expert, about your relationship with President Trump,” she said.

That opened a round of thinly-veiled attacks on Fauci for daring to criticize Dear Leader. As if Fox would ever forget such malfeasance from a Democratic administration.

“Is there a law of diminishing returns to continue to answer questions about that relationship if the crisis is as acute as you say?” Perino “asked.”

Ever the diplomat, Fauci agreed. “After that interview, I said to myself, we really have to look forward and ahead and just put that behind us. I totally agree with you.”

Hemmer gave him high praise. “That’s a fair answer,” he said. On Fox, it’s always “fair” to agree with conservatives and disagree with any Fox enemies, in this case the “liberal media.”

But that didn’t stop Hemmer from continuing to needle Fauci not to speak ill of Trump.

HEMMER: I heard a lot of interviews of you over the weekend. It seems like there is an aggressiveness toward the Trump administration. You’re the most respected man in America on this topic. Why do you even feel the obligation to answer these questions?

And, by the way, when you were at the White House no one prevented you from talking, did they?

Fauci’s next comments were perfect.

FAUCI: Uh, no, that’s why I got into trouble.

HEMMER: What do you mean?

FAUCI: Well, he wasn’t happy about some of the things that I said. And here again, we’re getting into rehashing it again. I think we should do what Dana just suggested, namely, put that behind us and take a look at the problems we have ahead.

Hemmer all but threatened Fauci never to speak ill of Trump again:

HEMMER: OK, at 9:37, on this Tuesday morning, January 26th, we will mark this moment, Doctor. And I’m ready to move on with you as well.

So Hemmer moved on to criticize the Biden administration for rejoining the World Health Organization.

By the way, if you’re wondering what Fox doesn’t want to move on from, it’s Benghazi, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Obamagate, and, of course, we’ll probably never stop hearing about Hunter Biden. In other words, any subject the network can use to ratchet up partisan animosity against Democrats is not to be forgotten. But Republican wrongdoing is to be erased ASAP.

You can watch “objective” Perino and Hemmer pressure Fauci to avoid criticizing Trump below.