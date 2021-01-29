“Objective news anchor” Harris Faulkner silenced Democratic guest Chris Hahn when he challenged Republicans to go on the record about murder-curious, QAnon-lover Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Faulkner preferred to demonize AOC.

You can best believe that if there was a Democratic Congressperson talking about executing Republican colleagues, Fox would be howling 24/7 but despite Taylor Greene’s penchant for executing Democrats, harassing and threatening teen Parkland survivor David Hogg and her freaky conspiracy theories, Fox News doesn’t seem to have much to say about her.

Yesterday, during a discussion on The Faulkner Focus show, Hahn said, "I want to have a real conversation about where all Republicans stand on Marjorie Taylor Greene and her racist, xenophobic, ridiculous comments - ”

Faulkner cut off Hahn, saying, “Alright, that's for another day. We can get into it.”

Then Faulkner went back to the previous discussion in order to underscore its anti-Democratic premise: that President Joe Biden’s energy orders were scripted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she took credit for them. Faulkner said, “I do find it interesting that you took a little bit of a verbal stab at Ocasio-Cortez. It’s not just her. You know, there are senior members on the Hill who feel the way she does.”

It’s not in the clip but the “verbal stab” Faulkner was referring to was Hahn saying that Biden had taken AOC’s "far-left" Green New Deal and moved it to the center with Nancy Pelosi. In other words, he was not so much knocking Ocasio-Cortez as he was talking up Biden’s plan as mainstream.

Regardless, it speaks volumes that Faulkner was more interested in talking about Hahn’s “little bit of a verbal stab” against Ocasio-Cortez - who, as far as I know has never talked about murdering anyone - than in the presence of a dangerous traitor in Congress.

Maybe Faulkner is waiting for that chat Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he’s going to have with Congresswoman Murder before "getting into it" on the air.

But don’t hold your breath for anything like the kind of scrutiny a dangerous extremist Congresswoman – who has been seated on the House Education and Budget Committees – deserves.

You can watch Faulkner's cover up below, from the January 28, 2021 The Faulkner Focus, via Justin Baragona.