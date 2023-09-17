What a coincidence that as Fox News attacks the DOJ for being too soft on Hunter Biden, threats to prosecutors and FBI agents have dramatically increased from people with the same views!

NBC News reported last week:

Federal prosecutor Lesley Wolf, who had been part of U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ team investigating Hunter Biden, got such a barrage of credible threats that she sought security help from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to previously unreleased testimony from an FBI official to the House Judiciary Committee last week. Two IRS agents on the case have accused Wolf of making decisions that appeared favorable to Biden. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

…

Last week, an FBI agent involved in the Hunter Biden investigation told the House Judiciary Committee that the threats have extended to agents’ family members.

“Things towards their families, that has absolutely increased,” Thomas Sobocinski, an FBI agent involved in the investigation, said in a transcribed interview that has been widely circulated. “[T]he sense of the employees and especially the sense of their families is, yes, they feel threatened.”

Referring to those accusing the DOJ of going too easy on Hunter Biden, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked rhetorically, “Where would they get that idea?”

Then she played some clips that provided some big clues.

First up, Laura Ingraham: She claimed, almost certainly without evidence, that “it appears” Joe Biden’s DOJ and Hunter Biden’s legal team “were in cahoots.” Next, Sen. Ron Johnson told congenital liar and Fox "News" host Kayleigh McEnany that “the FBI is running interference for the Bidens, for the Democrats, for years and years.” Sen. Chuck Grassley complained that “political bias” at the FBI has “run rampant” and that they “could be sweeping this under the rug.”

We also saw #LyingKayleigh McEnany, herself, “asking,” “How can you not believe that there’s a two-tier justice system?” Finally, we saw Fox “legal analyst” Gregg Jarrett declaring, “The people running the [DOJ] were picked by Joe Biden. So, they’re doing his bidding, happily so.”

Project much? These are the same people who have swooned over Ron DeSantis who says he’ll turn the DOJ into a puppet agency if he’s elected president. Ditto for Sean Hannity’s Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump. But don’t expect to hear a peep of complaint if and when that happens. These people want the DOJ and FBI to be political puppets, just so long as they are MAGA puppets.

As I've said many times, nobody hates America more than Fox News and Donald Trump.

You can watch the montage below, from MSNBC’s September 14, 2023 Deadline: White House.