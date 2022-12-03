Fox News host Charles Payne and guest sounded more like a presidential campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) than a news host.

On Thursday, Payne and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner spoke about the possibility of Florida changing its state law to allow De Santis to run for president without having to resign his current job.

“There’s some ambiguity in the law that needs to be fixed,” Renner said, “so that if the governor chooses to share his vision and the real leadership that we’ve enjoyed here in Florida with America, he can do so without having to resign as governor.”

Payne gushed that DeSantis has “done an amazing job.” He added, “You look at how Florida came through the COVID pandemic, everyone’s moving there, businesses are moving there, he’s become a national superstar.”

FACT CHECK: MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen wrote in April that a study in the fall of 2021, by the British medical journal The Lancet, found that “if Florida had achieved the vaccination rates seen in states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine, more than 22,000 lives could have been saved.”

Also, DeSantis is not especially popular nationally. A late November poll by The Economist/YouGov found that 38% of respondents approved of DeSantis, 35% disapproved and 29% were not sure. Florida Politics points out that DeSantis-target Disney has consistently been regarded more favorably, in this case by 55% and unfavorably by 36%, with 9% saying they didn’t know.

But Payne continued gushing. “I think the rest of the country might want to get a piece of that [DeSantis] action too.”

Renner agreed. “We sure have it great here in Florida, and he’s a big reason for that, and so we would hate to lose him, but I think it’s fair for him to offer his talents and his leadership to the rest of the country.”

You can watch the DeSantis worshiping below, from the December 1, 2022 Your World.