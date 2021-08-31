After Fox doctored video of President Joe Biden seemingly glancing at his watch during the transfer of fallen Afghanistan troops, contributor Newt Gingrich, the chickenhawk adulterer who dumped two wives in the middle of serious illnesses for successive mistresses, posed as a caring guy in order to bash a political foe during a tragedy.

As Media Matters explained, neither the anchors nor the correspondents noticed anything remarkable about Biden’s glance during Fox’s coverage of the live event yesterday. But after Newsmax reported that Biden “appears to check his watch,” other right-wing media and Fox jumped on the bandwagon. Fox even aired a manipulated version of its own video in order to stoke more partisan outrage:

Fox has covered the story in terms of conservatives denouncing Biden, without putting the network’s own name on whether the story was true. On Monday morning, during a headline update during Fox & Friends, news reader Jillian Mele said, “President Biden being criticized for appearing to check his watch … . The video going viral, and as you can understand, a lot of people have strong opinions on this.”

And as can be seen by comparing the two videos, Fox has now put Biden’s movement in slow motion — at roughly half the speed, in order to double the apparent time of the movements. [emphases mine]

The watch glancing was the top story in Mele’s headline update, even as Hurricane Ida ravages New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana.

By the way, what's so terrible about the leader of the free world, who has a full plate of crises to deal with right now, thinking about the time during a long event?

If only Biden had called the fallen troops "suckers" and "losers!"

Let’s not forget how Fox sabotaged and undermined reporting that Donald Trump called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers,” even after Fox’s own correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, confirmed and reconfirmed it. That’s not counting Trump’s known history of disparaging the troops. None of that has seemed to put a dent in Gingrich's support for the former P***y Grabber in Chief.

But now Gingrich is suddenly shocked and appalled that Biden may have glanced at his watch during the transfer. Media Matters caught the tweet:

Putting aside the laughable armchair-psychology, Gingrich is the last person to either complain about callousness or selfishness in anyone. In case you’ve forgotten, he’s the chronic wife-cheater who served divorce papers on Wife #1 while she was in the hospital recovering from cancer surgery, in order to marry Wife #2. He later dumped Wife #2 for Wife #3 shortly after Wife#2 was diagnosed with MS.

And it’s not like Gingrich ever spent a minute putting his own fanny on the line for this country. Nor did either of his children serve. Biden’s son, on the other hand, served in the Iraq war.

In fact, a Vanity Fair profile noted that when Gingrich had the chance to serve, he got deferments from the draft. That didn’t stop him from criticizing the left as “weak on defense” when he was in Congress, though. Nor did it stop him from suggesting that he would have gone, if only his service would have mattered more:

In 1985, he told Jane Mayer of The Wall Street Journal that he still believed that "Vietnam was the right battlefield at the right time." Why didn't he go? "Given everything I believe in, a large part of me thinks I should have gone over," he allowed. But, recovering, he added, "Part of the question I had to ask myself was what difference I would have made."

So, yeah, we know your game, Mr. Cheatin’ Chickenhawk: You’ll use any excuse to bash Biden and Democrats and you’ll conjure up any excuse to do so, even if you have to feign compassion.

You can watch both the original version of Fox’s coverage of the transfer, from the August 29, 2021 Fox News Live and the doctored version, from the August 30, 2021 Fox & Friends, below, via Media Matters.