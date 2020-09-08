All three Fox & Friends hosts threw colleague Jennifer Griffin under the bus in favor of Donald Trump as they pretended she had never confirmed that he had indeed referred to fallen U.S. troops as “suckers” and “losers.”

Near the end of their Trump campaign infomercial in the guise of a news interview with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Fox & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade brought up The Atlantic's bombshell report on Trump’s shocking disregard for those who have sacrificed for our country.

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin has confirmed and reconfirmed key aspects of The Atlantic report that Trump called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers.” Yesterday, she broke what should have been big news on Fox: She called out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s claim never to have heard Trump insult the military as “patently false.

But each of the three Fox & Friends hosts, including “not in the tank for Trump” Ainsley Earhardt, pretended Griffin’s reporting never happened.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade opened the subject with McEnany. Kilmeade said nothing about Griffin’s reporting but he made a point of noting that former National Security Adviser John Bolton, “who’s not a fan of the president,” as well as a former aide to Gen. John Kelly were disputing The Atlantic account. Then Kilmeade handed McEnany the opportunity to further denigrate the reporting by “asking” her, “Who else was there that you’d like to hear from?”

McEnany replied that she’s heard from 19 on-the-record sources, “more than a dozen of which have first-hand accounts” who have “said it is fundamentally untrue.”

Not one of the three cohosts asked who those other on-the-record sources nor what “fundamentally untrue” exactly meant.

So McEnany went on about the “liberal activist publication, The Atlantic proffering these absolute lies about President Trump” and the “cowardly anonymous sources.”

Notably, none of those deniers are Gen. John Kelly, Gen. Joe Dunford or Gen. James Mattis, all of whom served at high levels of the Trump administration and each of whom have remained very notably silent about The Atlantic article.

But none of the three cohosts mentioned that inconvenient fact, either. Instead, cohost Doocy ended the interview.

You can watch all three Fox & Friends sabotage their own colleague’s reporting below, from the September 8, 2020 Fox & Friends.