Of course, Fox News fake journalist Ainsley Earhardt ate up the obvious lie.

While hawking what she calls a “memoir,” Melania Trump did a little damage control for the felonious fraudster and boastful p***y grabber she remains married to, even as he has been very publicly cavorting with extramarital gal pal and right-wing extremist Laura Loomer.

Not surprisingly, Trump got help from slobbering host Ainsley Earhardt. Earhardt seems to have completely given up on her dubious hope of being a journalist asking “tough questions.” Judging from her lengthy interview with Melania Trump, Earhardt’s new goal seems to be Queen Lickspittle to Republicans.

As a reminder, Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies, less than four months ago, for trying to illegally influence the 2016 election via hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, a previous extramarital gal pal.

Not that Earhardt brought up any of that inconvenient business nor his alleged mistress Karen McDougal nor the more than two dozen women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct. One of them, E. Jean Carroll, recently won millions in a civil suit that found Trump had sexually abused and defamed her. Nor, of course was there any mention of the video in which Trump can be seen and heard boasting about grabbing women “by the p***y.”

Instead, we got a version of Trump that proves again Melania is a big liar, like her husband. Plus we got dishonest validation from Earhardt.

EARHARDT: When people say they don’t like [Donald Trump], what do you wish they knew about him?



MELANIA TRUMP: That he is really a family man. He loves his family. He loves his country. And all he wants to build better and prosperous.

EARHARDT: Yeah, he’s just strong.

The grammar and syntax of Slovenian Melania, who still hasn't answered questions about how she got an "Einstein visa," was left intact in my transcriptions.

And while we’re on the topic of Melania Trump’s lies, the above exchange was immediately preceded by her claim to want to unite the country – right after blaming Democrats for the attempted assassinations on her hubby. Neither would-be assassin appears to have been a Democratic activist. Each seemed to be a disgruntled Republican or conservative.

TRUMP: Is it really shocking that all this outrageous violence goes against my husband? Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as threat to democracy, calling him vile names? They only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power all of these people that they wanted to harm. This needs to stop. This needs to stop.

The country needs to unite and I encourage everybody to read my letter that I wrote on July 14th again. Because that cannot continue.

EARHARDT: The letter was very powerful. What made you get to the point of writing that letter?

TRUMP: That’s how I felt. That’s how I felt.

Melania’s letter called for unity without blaming anyone. So did she change her mind? Or was she coached to blame the Democrats? Predictably, lickspittle Earhardt didn’t ask.

Regardless, it’s beyond hypocritical for a Trump wife to whine about Democratic rhetoric being too inflammatory. Especially while hubby and his running mate are in the process of deliberately endangering residents of Springfield, Ohio with lies about eating pets. And especially while he pals around with someone like Laura Loomer.

But you know Earhardt never questioned a word.

Despite her lies, Melania Trump was so utterly uninteresting in this interview, I can't imagine reading a whole book about this empty but dishonest vessel. Nevertheless, it is already an Amazon bestseller (I refuse to link to it but you can check for yourself if you care).

You can watch the two propagandists below, from the September 26, 2024 Fox & Friends. You can watch the other half of the September 26 interview in my previous post.