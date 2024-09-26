Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt completely forgot about her obsession with illegal immigration during her slobbering interview with the country’s foremost questionable immigrant, Melania Trump.

Earhardt also must have been too busy slobbering over her Slovenian interviewee to remember that she has said she wants to be a “tough journalist,” “not in the tank” for anyone.

I hate to break it to you, Ainsley, but you couldn’t have been more in the tank for Melania if you had put on a MAGA cap, jumped in her lap, started kissing her and urged all viewers to put her and her husband back in the White House.

Melania Trump has a new memoir coming out and if it’s even half as vacuous and uninteresting as she was in her interview with Fox Friend Earhardt, there is not a single reason to read it.

What stuck out most about the interview was what wasn’t in it: questions about Melania Trump’s so-called “Einstein visa” or the chain migration that got her parents into the U.S. while her husband was decrying it.

In 2020 The Mercury News reminded us of questions about C-rate model Melania’s visa in an article about a new book at the time. The questions arose during her husband’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump’s then-campaign promised a press conference to set the record straight. But neither the press conference nor the release of immigration records to explain the “extraordinary ability” that warranted Melania’s 2001 “Einstein visa” ever happened. She was certainly no extraordinary model. “By 2000, Melania’s major modeling accomplishments included an ad for Camel cigarettes that put her on a billboard in Times Square and a photo in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition,” The News reported.

Also, five days after her husband railed against chain migration at a 2018 rally, Melania’s Slovenian parents “were celebrating their naturalization ceremony at the federal building in Manhattan,” The Mercury News noted.

So you’d think a show that endlessly fear mongers about “illegal immigration” would want to clear up any questions. Especially since “tough journalist not in the tank” Earhardt seems to share that fear and obsession.

Instead, Earhardt all but declared Mrs. Felonious P***y Grabber a model immigrant (no pun intended):

EARHARDT: So, it was August 27th, 1996, and you had this modeling contract. You have two suitcases, a carry-on and a passport. That is all you brought with you to America.

TRUMP: And my portfolio. That’s very important.

EARHARDT: Absolutely. You need to find a job. You hit the ground running. You didn’t go to your apartment. You immediately went to work. Tell us about that.

TRUMP: Well, when I arrived to New York City, I still remember it was Tuesday afternoon, early afternoon. I went directly from the airport to the agency. So, I start right away. You sign the contract. They called for your portfolio and you start. So, it was an exciting time.

EARHARDT [beaming]: So, 10 years later, after arriving here, you find yourself raising your right hand and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and becoming an American citizen. You had no idea at that moment you would go on to become the first lady of the United States of America.

What did that day, becoming a citizen, mean to you?

TRUMP: I was very proud. I went through the process and that day was a big celebration. Was very, very proud.

The fact that Melania said “I went through the process” without anyone bringing up the subject indicates she knows there are still questions about that. But rather than ask Melania to explain, Earhardt changed the subject and asked how Melania met Donald Trump.

If there’s nothing to hide, I’d think the two of them would have eagerly put the questions to bed once and for all.

And I'm just kidding about Earhardt's concern about illegal immigrants slipping her mind. We all know why the willingness to whitewash Melania's immigration process. It's because she's white, European and married to Earhardt's fave p***y grabber. I think we can be sure that if Melania were married to a Democratic presidential candidate, especially a Black or Latino one, Earhardt's immigration fear mongering would come right back into the foreground.

You can watch Earhardt help cover up the open questions about Melania Trump’s “Einstein visa” below.