Fox host and hate-monger extraordinaire Mark Levin couldn’t have been more delighted that a minority is about to overrule the majority of Americans’ views on Roe v. Wade – and then, after a rant about how Democrats and critical race theory have destroyed the country, engaged in eliminationist rhetoric that painted them as haters of America.

Levin visited Fox & Friends this morning for a convenient deflection about how the Supreme Court is about to turn the radical-right-wing fever dream of overturning Roe v. Wade into reality. Just as conveniently, Levin and the three cohost toadies, ignored the bipartisan support (63-69%) for Roe v. Wade.

Predictably, Levin was a sore winner, using the tyranny of the minority over the majority to launch another of his anti-democratic, anti-Democratic and racially obsessed tirades, as he focused on the leak of the draft opinion, rather than the oppressive effect it would have on long-established women’s rights. He started right in with eliminationist rhetoric:

LEVIN: I want to talk about this [leak] in a broader context. When you attack America's institutions day in and day out with critical race theory, when you threaten the Supreme Court of the United States as Chuck Schumer threatened two justices several years ago for which he never paid a penalty, when you keep talking about packing the Supreme Court in order to get the results that you want, when you keep denigrating these institutions – these American institutions – from the founding, to our monuments, to our history, to these different branches of government, when you keep trespassing on separation of powers, this is what you get.

When you use an unnamed so-called whistleblower to try and take out a president of the United States, and you impeach him twice really with no basis whatsoever, and when you trigger the investigation of a president with a special counsel, in violation of the Department of Justice regulations, with no predicate whatsoever, when you conduct yourself in an utterly lawless way, attacking the institutions of this country, attacking the founding documents of this country, attacking the history of this country, this is what you get. Lawlessness, it's just a matter of time.

All these institutions are gonna collapse. This is a grave assault on the Supreme Court.

Of course, nobody pointed out that Roe was decided 7-2, with 5 Republicans supporting it.

So Levin – who recently smeared the Disney corporation for daring to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now posed as a champion of free speech, without challenge, of course:

LEVIN: They've gotta to be able to talk about ideas freely. They gotta be able to discuss this without political pressure. Why do people think these are lifetime appointments? And of course, the Democrat party is destroying this country.

In case that isn’t enough hypocrisy for you, the guy who smeared Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as a “crazed, radical left-wing hack,” also “forgot” the smears she endured during her confirmation process. He threw in a dollop of his racial obsession while he was at it:

LEVIN: Look at the confirmation process. It started with Bork. The Democrats targeted him under Kennedy and Biden, and it moves on to others – including Clarence Thomas, including Kavanaugh. Republicans don't treat Democrat nominees this way. They may object to them. When you say the Supreme Court doesn't look like America, you're undermining the credibility of the court.

Once again, not one of the three cohosts, including “tough journalist wannabe" Ainsley Earhardt, corrected the record.

So, Levin continued, resuming his eliminationist rhetoric toward Democrats, this time with the explicit approval of cohost Brian Kilmeade:

LEVIN: And so, this is a war on our system of government, you see immediately Bernie Sanders – who really hates this country as far as I'm concerned. Does he ever say anything good about the country?

KILMEADE: Never.

LEVIN: When you see Bernie Sanders, a tweet or a statement saying, now, basically, onto the Senate, we have to get rid of the filibuster rule. So, they want to take out two institutions with one stone. When you see that press release that Schumer and Pelosi put out, they rail out there trying to politicize their base, trying to rev up the voters for November, these are disgusting people, who are not statesmen, who put their party before their country.

We've become the United States of the Democrat party, not the United States of America.

Once again, Levin is revealing how much he hates America, or at least democracy. The fact is that Democrats outnumber Republicans and Democratic-leaning so-called independents do, too. And while those numbers have switched in the past and could switch again, the current Democratic control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives reflects the will of the voters, whereas the Supreme Court does not.

Fox viewers got more eliminationist rhetoric from Levin, this time with a nod from cohost Steve Doocy:

LEVIN: This person who leaked will be considered an iconic, civil rights-type person, whether this person's a lawyer and loses their bar degree or not, their law degree, they will make a fortune writing books. They will make a fortune going on different circuits, talk circuits, maybe they'll even be focused on by CBS Sunday Morning with the birds in the background and the flowers in the front ground.

It just – what's happening to this country is the degradation of our belief systems and our institutions from within. And if you're pushing things like critical race theory, You have no respect to this country.

As a matter of fact, these kinds of leaks are necessary. If you believe that this country was founded in malice. that this country is evil, then you'll do anything to take it down. And we've now reached a point with the ends do justify the means. So whomever this leak is – by the way, here it is, here's the document. It's everywhere. And what I notice is, where's the minority opinion? I don’t see it.

DOOCY: Yeah, right.

Speaking of destroying our institutions from within, I’m old enough to remember that Levin urged Donald Trump “not to surrender” if he lost the 2020 election and then demanded that Republicans subvert the election process after Dear Leader lost.

Then, to top it all off, Levin tried to reassure women with the false claim that abortion will be remain readily available even after the court reverses Roe:

LEVIN: By the way, it's a damn good draft, as a matter of fact, and on the substance. We have headlines saying the Supreme Court is going to eliminate abortions rights. Ladies and gentlemen, even if this opinion winds up being essentially the final opinion and you want an abortion, you'll get an abortion. It'll be paid for by the federal government. Maybe you'll have to go to one of thirty or forty or forty-five states. I'm sure people will consider that an inconvenience. But the idea that people cannot get an abortion – abortion is not eliminated. Abortion is still going to be funded by the federal government. We have one of the most extreme processes, extreme in terms of so-called liberal processes for getting abortion on the face of the earth even with this decision.

FACT CHECK: Republicans were diligently working on a nationwide abortion ban before the draft decision was leaked. Abortion would probably be banned in 23 states if and when Roe is overturned. Furthermore, nearly 90% of U.S. counties already have no abortion clinics.

So it’s more than an “inconvenience” to get an abortion if you happen to live almost anywhere in the U.S. It’s out of reach if you lack the money or the means to travel to a provider.

But, of course, not one of the three cohosts corrected the record there, either.

You can watch Levin spew his dangerous hate for America, below, from the May 3, 2022 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.