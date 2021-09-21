If ever you needed proof that Maria Bartiromo will take the side of anyone who criticizes President Joe Biden or his policies, check out her martyrization of Nicki Minaj who tweeted her vaccine skepticism based on a story about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles after vaccination.

Here’s Minaj's now-infamous tweet that turned into an international incident.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

As I previously wrote, Tucker Carlson thought the story so important, he wanted to fly to Trinidad to interview the victim, whom he mistakenly identified as Nicki Minaj’s cousin. Never mind that Carlson and Bartiromo would surely be condemning Minaj, the way Carlson did with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in March, had Minaj tweeted something pro-Biden or anti-Trump.

So, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Bartiromo echo Carlson's interest in Minaj's obviously bonkers tweet. Bartiromo is, after all, the woman who was duped by an animal rights activist into thinking she was interviewing the CEO of one of the country’s biggest pork processors. Bartiromo is also the same woman being sued for more than $2.7 billion by voting technology company Smartmatic for spreading election lies about it.

Bartiromo brought up Minaj in her lapdog interview with Eric Trump, son of the The Former Guy. Eric Trump made the ridiculous statement, “Every single day, Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena. I mean, they have weaponized the entire system in this country. They have weaponized the DOJ.” (Project much, Eric?)

Bartiromo not only bought Trump's outlandish claim about receiving "subpoena after subpoena" "every single day," she bought it as a sign of Trump’s victimhood rather than any possibility he's involved in something criminal. She responded, “Yes.”

And when Trump went on to say, “They have weaponized our military. They have weaponized the educational system in this country,” she replied, “That's right.”

Then, when Trump said, “They have weaponized the medical system in this country” and “The Democrats weaponize absolutely everything they can to use against their political opponents,” Bartiromo not only agreed, she wanted to “talk more about this.”



After a break, Bartiromo returned to the subject:

BARTIROMO: We saw what happened to Nicki Minaj this week. She's facing backlash for tweeting to her 22 million followers that a friend of her cousin [sic] had issues with the vaccine. And now she -- they're trying to cancel her.



TRUMP: Well, that's exactly right. They will try and cancel everybody.



I mean, I have lived cancel culture probably better than any person in the world, right? I mean, they have weaponized the system. I talked about this in the last segment, but they have weaponized the media, and they have weaponized the legal system, and they have weaponized the judicial system, and they have weaponized the military.



And they have -- they have weaponized the hospital system, the medical system, in this country. And you go down the line, they do weaponize these systems. And if you speak out against them, if you disagree with them, they cancel you, they try and arrest you, they try and prosecute you.



It's amazing, kind of the unjustice in this country. And America was always this country that stood for equal weights of justice on both sides.



BARTIROMO: Yes.

Fox describes this show by saying it “explore[s] the smartest money-making opportunities for the week ahead.” I guess they just forgot to say it’s about money-making opportunities for Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch. I'm not sure about the "smartest" part.

You can watch it below, from the September 19, 2021 Sunday Morning Futures.