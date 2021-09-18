I’ve been resisting but the time has come to talk about Tucker Carlson’s “reporting” on what may be the fakest of fake news stories this year: the swollen testicles and impotence of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, ostensibly as a reaction to the COVID vaccine.

In case you missed it, here’s the tweet that turned into an international incident and, it seems, gave Carlson the hard-on Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend lost.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

It’s hard to know what Carlson loved about this story the most: a chance to show he’s on the same wavelength as a cool rapper? (Never mind that his anti-vaxxism is for show only while hers seems genuine.) That he doesn’t hate all Black rappers? Or maybe he's worried that he’s about to join the swollen testicles/impotent club and that will out his secret vaccination status?

Whatever the reason, Carlson was not only fascinated, he offered to go to Port of Spain and meet with Minaj’s cousin to “hear your story.” When was the last time you heard Carlson volunteering to investigate anything? I don't think I ever have.

Tucker Carlson: "If Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend is watching, or his former fiancee is watching, we want to hear your story. We'll come to Port of Spain to see you." pic.twitter.com/j30R0Eu4oT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 15, 2021

Later, Carlson had to correct himself to acknowledge that it’s Minaj’s cousin’s friend, not her cousin, who supposedly has the swollen testicles. You can watch that below, from the September 24, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Crooks and Liars.

Underneath is a great debunking of the whole story by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.