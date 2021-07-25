A new ad from The Lincoln Project, called “Fox is Killing Us,” points a finger right at owner Rupert Murdoch.

The ad opens with the rhetorical question, “Is Rupert Murdoch Trying To Kill Americans?” The answer comes quickly: “Murdoch’s Fox News continues to put Americans at risk by pushing anti-vax hysteria. It’s dangerous. Immoral. Fox News is helping kill Americans.” The ad provides plenty of examples.

I’d say CEO Lachlan Murdoch (Rupert’s son) deserves the same blame. While the network pushes its pro-death agenda, Lachlan Murdoch is trying to cover it all up (along with Tucker Carlson’s white supremacy) by trying to sell Fox News as “center right” to advertisers.

The ad urges viewers to call their cable or satellite company and “tell them to drop Fox News.” Personally, I think it’s a waste of time. I think it would be better to put more pressure on the Murdochs, including Rupert’s wife, Jerry Hall (Mick Jagger’s ex) who is trying to pretend she isn’t part of a family that’s working to kill Americans (and not only by denigrating vaccines) and destroy democracy with just the kind of BS the Murdochs would love: Calling Rupert Murdoch “a feminist” (just pay no attention to all that sexual abuse going on at Fox News for so many years) and promoting the Equal Rights Amendment, along with her kids, Lizzy Jagger and Georgia May Jagger.

Sure, Jerry Hall donated $500 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, but that’s probably chump change to her and her poisoned-propagandist partner.

No doubt, the entire Murdoch/Hall family has been vaccinated while the dough rolls in from the lethal anti-vax propaganda doled out by Fox.

As far as I’m concerned, they all should be publicly called out and called to account every single day.

In any event, I’m not against calling cable companies (though for obvious reasons, I can’t demand that mine drop Fox). Comcast, however, has refused to run the ad, claiming it did not meet their guidelines, as Mediaite has reported:

An advertisement may be rejected if it is merely an attack of a personal nature, a direct attack on an individual business or comment on a private dispute. Advertisements may be accepted if the attack is on a business that is in the public forum or the issue is one of public concern.

The Lincoln Project responded that its criticism of Fox News “falls under Comcast’s description of a business that is in the public forum or the issue is one of public concern,” according to Mediaite. The Lincoln Project also promised not to be “deterred” by the censorship.

Go get ‘em, guys. Lives are at stake, though probably not any in a Murdoch or Fox News household.

(Murdoch image via screenshot)