Was that a suggestion or a threat?

Laura Ingraham pretended her “advice” to Taylor Swift was an effort to promote unity in the country.

INGRAHAM: The Angle [Ingraham’s show] does have some advice for [Swift]: Call Trump and offer to perform at the inauguration.

Ingraham paused there, saying, “Huh,” as if surprised by her own genius thought. Then she continued:

INGRAHAM: It’d be smart for Taylor Swift and another great moment of unity for the country. Come on, Taylor. Are you ready for it? Absolutely. Like anything’s possible.

Maybe it's just me but Ingraham's "advice" for Taylor to be "smart" and call Trump sounded more like a Mafia-type threat than a friendly suggestion.

Regardless, this is such a load of horse manure. Ingraham doesn’t care about unity. Almost every minute of her show is spent using incendiary rhetoric to demonize Democrats and just about anyone else with an opinion she doesn’t like. That’s not counting how she promoted what she knew were lies on Donald Trump’s behalf, pretending that he didn’t really lose the election in 2020. That wasn’t just wildly unethical and dishonest but sowed the seeds for the January 6 insurrection.

If Ingraham really cared about unity, she’d start with herself. But we know what’s really going on here. The “unity” that Ingraham really wants is for the left to completely capitulate to Trump, MAGAism and anything else they want.

Or maybe Ingraham just wants to help Trump get a performer people will want to see. Daily Kos’ Walter Einenkel wrote about her effort, “Ingraham, who has mocked Swift’s political affiliations in the past, seems thirsty to have an inaugural performer more exciting than GOP mainstay and overpriced-Bible salesman Lee Greenwood or post-grunge afterthought 3 Doors Down.”

If that is the case, I’ve got some advice for Ingraham: Tell your (presumably) favorite felonious p***y grabber to start acting like someone Swift and other A-listers would want to perform for. Instead, President-Elect P Grabber posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum, after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president and urged her fans to register to vote.

Also, Laura, it wouldn’t kill you to be a little nicer to your fellow Americans, either. We know that even if Swift performs at the inauguration, the moment she says or does something you don’t agree with, you’ll be attacking her like you never wanted her to perform for President-Elect P-G in the first place. You need to stay vicious for the ratings and - let's face it - it just seems to come naturally to you.

You can watch Ingraham “advise” a woman she’ll never be even half as popular or influential as below, from the December 12, 2024 The Ingraham Angle, via DailyKos.

