With Tucker Carlson gone from Fox News, Laura Ingraham appears to be angling for his old title of “essential” to Russian propaganda.

Maybe Ingraham thinks nobody will notice her big gift to Putin if she keeps accusing Democrats of everything else she and her Russia-loving MAGA buddies have done. Here she is responding to Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, seeking more aid, by spewing hate for the U.S. – and laying groundwork for an authoritarian takeover by pretending that everything is terrible in the U.S.

INGRAHAM: This is the America that Joe Biden and the globalists have created for us. Spend us into oblivion, borrow and print money like there’s no tomorrow, weaken the dollar, drive up inflation, destroy faith in institutions like the DOJ and the FBI. Oh, and poison our kids, yeah, with radical anti-American propaganda. Then divide the country into pools of racial ethnic and sexual victims.

And then, when all of that is done, expect those Americans to rally around the Ukrainian flag?

Did Ingraham forget about the time Donald Trump sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community? How he has attacked the American judicial system so viciously that he now has gag orders in two of his trials? Of course, she didn't. Attacking the U.S. is always OK if you're a Republican! Especially if you're siding with Putin!

What Ingraham didn’t have the guts to come out and say is that she wants America to rally around Putin and ditch our alliances with Europe. But I’m sure her Russian fans heard it loud and clear.

INGRAHAM: This entire sad saga shows us that once again, 77 years after the end of World War II, Europe is still not capable of or interested in defending itself. We are told that Ukraine’s freedom depends entirely on the United States borrowing billions more to keep them fighting Russia and paying their government workers.

She also called Zelensky “the Bernie Madoff of wartime presidents” then went on to attack him as an incompetent, running a corrupt country.

Then, in case none of that made her a Kremlin star, Ingraham sneered about the “greed and sleaze of the Biden family.”

Has Ingraham ever uttered a word of concern about the greed and sleaze of pu**y grabber Trump? I mean, in public. We know she has been somewhat critical, privately, when she thought nobody would know.

Ingraham and her Fox colleagues have long whined about how Democrats, particularly President Barack Obama, do not tout American exceptionalism. Yet, responding to those who say America will be humiliated and diminished if Ukraine loses, Ingraham said, “I hate to break it to all the globalists who’re using that old line. Thanks to their policies, America already has been diminished. America already has been humiliated. We are in a state of decline and everyone knows it.”

I hate to break it to you, Laur, but that doesn’t sound like you think America is exceptional.

There was more America hating from this phony patriot, with her ostentatious Christian cross dangling from her neck. She claimed, “China has to be laughing” because “Biden sucks up to Xi as Xi is partnering with Putin and then America goes into debt to help Ukraine beat Putin.”

Remind me again which president ran up the biggest deficit per year in office? Oh, that’s right, it was Ingraham’s fave p***y grabber, coup plotter, and classified documents mishandler and thief, Donald Trump.

You can watch Laura Ingraham’s gift to the Kremlin below, from the December 12, 2023 The Ingraham Angle.