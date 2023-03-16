The Republican Accountability Project put together a video juxtaposing Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric with Vladimir Putin’s. It’s a close match.

It’s no secret that Tucker Carlson has been siding with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and using it to smear President Joe Biden. Carlson has been so pro-Russia that the Kremlin has called him “essential” to their propaganda and told the media to use clips of his rhetoric “as much as possible.”

Now, the conservative Republican Accountability Project has produced a 96-second video showing just how closely Carlson’s rhetoric matches Putin’s.

The question is, does Carlson truly believe what he’s spouting here or is this another set of lies he tells for the sake of his wallet? And would that matter?

You can watch Carlson act as Putin’s soulmate below.