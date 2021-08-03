Kayleigh McEnany didn’t mind that 26 women had accused her boss of sexual misconduct, including assault, nor that he had been caught on video boasting about sexually assaulting women but now that Democrat Andrew Cuomo is in hot water over sexual harassment, #LyingKayleighMcEnany has completely changed her tune.

Compulsive liar McEnany spoke today about the news that an investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against one who went public. She said that stepping down would be “the right thing to do” and called the allegations “grotesque” and “appalling.” She added, “This is a classic example of a man who is drunk on power, who abused his position … This man was a monster! I mean, an absolute and total monster.”

It was the big news all day on Fox and probably the big story tonight, too. Never mind that the network that worships at the altar of Donald Trump mostly served as PR agents who helped whitewash allegations of his sexual misconduct.

But, not surprisingly, McEnany whined about praise that Cuomo got from the media (which was for his handling of the pandemic, while her former boss spectacularly botched it).

I’ve never been a fan of Cuomo’s and I’m not here to defend him. But a review of Super-Duper Christian McEnany’s previous thoughts on sexual harassment, when it came to Donald Trump and his SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, show someone with quite a selective set of sensibilities.

Of the 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, 15 have accused him of sexual assault or rape and another five of inappropriately kissing them on the lips, by my count. McEnany shrugged them all off:

.@colvinj asks what makes the multiple allegations of sexual impropriety against the president any less credible than what Tara Reade has been accusing Biden of. @PressSec says "leave it to the media" and says these are old allegations about Trump. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 1, 2020

After the infamous Hollywood Access video, in which Trump boasted about grabbing women “by the p***y,” was made public, in the fall of 2016, McEnany, a Trump-supporting CNN pundit at the time, said on the air, “We don’t have proof that Donald Trump acted in that way. There’s one person out of both of these families who has been accused of sexual assault in a court of law. One. And that is Bill Clinton.”

Also, in 2016, after the Hollywood Access video, McEnany insisted that voters care about public policy, not sex (another guest, attorney Lisa Bloom, repeatedly pointed out that it was a matter of sexual abuse, not sex).

And it wasn’t just Trump. In her infamous, “I’ll never lie to you” press conference, #LyingKayleighMcEnany lied about the accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying, they were “verifiably false” (they weren’t) and that Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden was “far more compelling” (it wasn’t).

You can watch #LyingKayleighMcEnany selective concern about sexual harassment below, from the August 3, 2021 Outnumbered.