Joe Biden destroyed Fox News’ “senile, sleepy Joe” smear-meme in the State of the Union address last night. So, Fox turned to a new smear: He must have been on drugs.

As Media Matters noted, Fox anchor Julie Banderas epitomized the progression. First, she sneered that she was watching from bed “alongside 18,000 other viewers on Instagram” and that she wouldn’t need to take melatonin. A few minutes she tweeted, “So far he sounds punchy. Who gave him a Red Bull?” Then, after tweeting, “Oh God he’s gone off prompter to ad libbing. This is where those bumper rails at the bowling alley would come in handy,” Banderas baselessly accused Biden of being on drugs.

Getting ready to watch the State of the Union alongside a whopping 18,000 other viewers on Instagram. I’m watching from bed. Didn’t need to a take a Melatonin tonight, this should do it. pic.twitter.com/ZIHbDJu9pq — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) March 8, 2024

So far he sounds punchy. Who gave him a Red Bull? — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) March 8, 2024

I think I just got to the bottom of the untraceable little baggie found at the White House. — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) March 8, 2024

Sean Hannity did not come right out and say Biden was on drugs, but implied it. From Conover Kennard, my colleague at Crooks & Liars:

"[Biden] spent most of the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together," [Hannity] continued." At times, it became uncomfortable watching him screaming and yelling and speeding through that speech."

"The AP affectionately called it feisty," he added. "I guess that's one way to describe it. Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him Jacked Up Joe, and that's being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man.”

Media Matters counted at least nine times during the show that Hannity and his guests described Biden as "jacked up."

But when it comes to cooking up baseless, dishonest smears, there’s few that can beat Jesse Watters. On The Five, which Watters cohosts, even the despicable, civil-war-promoting cohost Greg Gutfeld acknowledged, albeit backhandedly, that Biden “surpassed expectations.” He went on to claim that Biden was graded “on the curve of his own abysmal performances.” And the same guy who promotes violence as well as civil war described Biden as “an angry, fiery ball of spite that sounds incredibly vengeful.”

But later on the same show…

WATTERS: I’m not a doctor but they are giving him something … If you see a horse, and the horse is old and injured and mopes around the barnyard, and then all of a sudden you race the horse and he fires out of the gate and laps everybody - what did they give the horse?

Jessica, the man has walked around lethargically for the last three years, barely picks his head up, can't hear, is out of breath, falls asleep, skips dinners internationally, dies out during funeral processions. All of a sudden, this guy is, like, on speed or something, Jessica.

To dismiss it like, "Oh, he's definitely clean, " - he should pee in a cup, because there is no way Joe Biden can sustain that type of energy.

You can watch Hannity suggest Biden was on drugs below, from the March 7, 2024 Hannity, via Crooks and Liars. Underneath is Jesse Watters, from the March 8, 2024 The Five.