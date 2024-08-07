Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld seem pretty panicked over the excitement and enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Kamala Harris kicked off a tour of swing states Tuesday with Tim Walz, her newly-announced vice presidential pick. Yesterday's rally, in Philadelphia, featured a wildly enthusiastic crowd cheering the three stem-winders from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, followed by Harris and Walz. In a post I wrote for Crooks and Liars about Walz cracking a couch joke on J.D. Vance, I noted that the crowd roared for a full 20 seconds after Walz merely said, he “can’t wait to debate” Vance.

I can only imagine (happily) the teeth-gnashing over at MAGA Propaganda Central, aka Fox News. Predictably, the hatemongers Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld responded on the air with their only tools: smears, jeers and demonization.

The gang that worships the felonious, sexual assaulting, fraudster with a plan to completely remake the federal government, stock it with loyalists, turn the country into a Christian nationalist wet dream, cut taxes and make the rest of us pay for them and more – is, not surprisingly, claiming that the mainstream liberals Harris and Walz are some kind of extremists.

And let’s not forget that Gutfeld called for racial civil war – on Fox News. If that’s not extremist, I don’t know what is. (A few months later, he was rewarded with a new contract and, presumably, a nice raise.)

Nevertheless, The Five began their show with a slew of MAGA talking heads accusing Harris and Walz of uber-liberalism. For example, failed presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed the ticket represents “the spirit of those 2020 BLM riots.”

“And they will have plenty to work with,” “straight news anchor” Sandra Smith said, subbing for Dana Perino. She played clips of Walz not eager to call in the National Guard during the George Floyd protests and one of him saying he doesn’t “shy away from our progressive values. One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Well, if there’s one thing they can't stand on Fox News is neighborliness and good will.

First, we got Watters’ unhinged response. He argued that Harris was merely acting as a puppet of Eric Holder who wants her to lose, presumably so he can run for president in 2028. What Watters didn’t mention is that Walz is viewed favorably nationally and is popular in Minnesota, a state the Trump campaign claimed was winnable in May. So either Minnesota voters are extremists like Walz, in which case Trump would have no chance, or Walz is a moderate,regular guy whose supporters might be open to the Republican nominee.

WATTERS: Kamala Harris choked. She chose Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders right here. The squad loves this guy, loves him. You see pictures, they're like almost undressing together. She managed to pick someone who looks older than Biden. I would have gone with the younger guy.

But who knows if this was even her choice. Eric Holder was running the vetting op. He chose him, probably. You know, he's Obama's wingman. He probably was like, 'Kamala, you're picking Walz. Let's just lose this and get on to '28.' Because this is like a sacrificial lamb pick. This is the pick you put up there to get crushed and then so you keep your better candidates ready for the next cycle.

It's also a trick pick, because this guy's not Minnesota nice, he's Minnesota nuts. They keep saying this guy's "Midwestern, white values" -- come on, this guy's a lunatic. Sanctuary cities, driver's license for illegals, sanctuary cities for sex changes for children. And if you don't want the sex change for your kid, then the state will come take your kid away from you. This guy put tampons in boys' bathrooms. Fourth grade boys' bathrooms, tampons. He wants CRT taught. He was all about toppling the Columbus statue. This guy changed the flag of the state to look more like Somalia. What is wrong with this guy? In COVID he had a snitch line so your neighbors could rat you out if you broke his lockdown rules. This man is out of his mind. He actually went and joined the army and then, right before they deployed to Iraq, quit. And all his unit is like, 'Whoa, bro, where did you go?' They can't stand this guy. I've never seen this guy ever try to get out of a DUI. He said he was deaf from being in the army. And then he blew a .12.

After some nice pushback from cohost Jessica Tarlov, including how business-friendly Minnesota really is, we got Jeanine Pirro claiming Harris picked Walz because he’s “a nobody” who “brings nothing” to the ticket and nobody knows anything about him. She should really watch the excitement for that “nobody” in Pennsylvania today.

Then came Gutfeld. You may recall he called concerns about convicted-felon Trump’s character “a luxury belief.” Gutfeld sang quite a different tune about character as he described Walz as pro-criminal, i.e. pro-Black criminal:

GUTFELD: I think this is a match made in heaven, you know, or hell. You have Walz and Harris, -- he defended the burning of his cities. She helped bail out the arsonists. They're the woke Bonnie and Clyde, they're the left's Laurel and Hardy. It actually makes perfect sense. Meanwhile, I have to return to this idea of giving special rights to a group. Every victim during that period of time, -- Black, white, Asian, old, in that state -- was a unique person. They weren't a group. Therefore, they weren't conferred special rights.

PIRRO: Right.

GUTFELD: And so the cowardice of Walz and Harris had to bow to the individual criminals because they were seen under the group of the oppressed. Meanwhile, individual victims became subservient to the special rights of the people that were preying upon them. That's the thing. It's only one thing. It's only one thing. Although those other things you mentioned are disgusting. He is a snitch. That's gross. He's a male Karen with power and a pot belly, but know what? That defense of what went on post George Floyd, everybody needs to know who that is.

Finally, near the end of the segment, Smith acknowledged the big lines, the big crowds and the enthusiasm from young voters at the Philadelphia rally. “Should Republicans be careful not to underestimate the ticket?” She asked Watters.

Watters dismissed all that as Biden voters who would have voted for Harris. “These are not new voters Kamala is bringing to the table, these are Democrats who are just a little bit more excited, that’s it.”

But he’s obviously worried. Watters went on to call Walz “a trojan horse” who will trick the voters unless the media steps in to expose him, in which case “their whole coalition collapses. So, it’s just funny to watch them, because it’s all a cover up” and they are “repulsive to polite society.”

Watters knows darn well the “cover up” ticket is suddenly surging in the polls against Trump. “Cover up” Biden didn’t.

You can watch the MAGA panic below, from the August 6, 2024 The Five.