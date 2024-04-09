Nothing says “America First” like Fox News rewarding Greg Gutfeld, who called for civil war on the air, with a new, multiyear contract and, presumably, a hefty raise.

Greg Gutfeld has become a vicious, America hater since he stopped disliking Donald Trump and decided to embrace the MAGA malevolence and his own inner Tucker Carlson. By wild coincidence, I’m sure, Gutfeld had expressed a desire to take over Tucker Carlson’s old time slot and he showed some feelings of jealousy when Jesse Watters got it, as I noted in my October 5, 2023 post.

That was the same post in which I wrote about Gutfeld’s call for a race-based civil war, over BS claims of out-of-control crime, during his cohosting duties on The Five show. During that harangue, he said “elections don’t matter” and this:

GUTFELD: We had a war over slavery. We knew slavery was inhumane and immoral, but somehow we couldn't solve slavery peacefully. It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge it was evil because it was too big of an admission for them to make. Doesn't that feel that way now? This defiant refusal [by liberals] to reverse the decline argues against the survival of a country. What does that leave you with? It leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change. Because then that means the admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time. So, in a way, you have to force them to surrender.

One day later, Gutfeld doubled down by suggesting that violence against the left is justified because “They are coming for you.”

Those comments should have gotten Gutfeld fired. Instead, it got him a new contract and this, via Variety (my emphases added):

“Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement. “Upon launching ‘Gutfeld!’ three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”

You can watch Gutfeld’s call for civil war below, from the October 5, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.