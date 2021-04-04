In a report on Friday’s Capitol attack, which left one Capitol police officer dead and another hospitalized, Fox host Jason Chaffetz made no mention of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which left another officer dead and more than a hundred wounded. Chaffetz found time to work in an attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, though.

Chaffetz, guest-hosting for Sean Hannity, opened the show by saying, “Welcome to this special edition of Hannity: Law and Order in America.” Not surprisingly, the federal sex-trafficking investigation into Trumper Rep. Matt Gaetz, was not part of the "law and order" special. You can probably guess who was:

CHAFFETZ: In just moments we'll have full coverage of the crisis at the southern border, and the very latest on Hunter Biden.

But first, there was a brief update on the attack at the Capitol. Chaffetz began the brief report by highlighting that the perpetrator was a follower of the Nation of Islam. Not even Chaffetz could draw any connection between that fact and the crime. But he mentioned “Nation of Islam” before mentioning the attacker’s name. That fact was in a lower-third banner, too.

CHAFFETZ: Fox is now learning that an individual who is identified as a Nation of Islam follower on Facebook, named Noah Green, intentionally rammed his car into two Capitol police officers before crashing into a barrier. Moments later, Green was shot and killed after he exited his vehicle and lunging at police with a large knife.

Chaffetz got around to mentioning the victim next, “an 18-year veteran named Billy Evans.” But despite claiming “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to his family, the entire Capitol police force and the officer who is still in the hospital tonight,” there was nothing further said about the victims or the suffering of the Capitol police force.

When acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman spoke about the attack on Friday, she said, "This has been a difficult time for the U.S. Capitol Police after the events of January 6th and now the events that have occurred here today.”

As Politico reported, more than 100 officers were injured during the January 6th MAGA attack, one later died and two have since committed suicide, which their families attribute to the trauma of that day. Two of the wounded officers have sued Donald Trump for inciting the attack.

Just last week, however, Donald Trump described the January 6th attack on the Capitol as a lovefest that posed “zero threat.” So, while claiming to care deeply about blue lives, Chaffetz proved he cared more about going along with Trump’s dishonest version of the day.

Nevertheless, Chaffetz weaponized the latest tragedy to take a gratuitous swipe at Rep. Ilhan Omar:

CHAFFETZ: Sadly, this year, through just four months, countless police officers have faced life-threatening attacks. So far, more than a dozen have been ambushed and murdered in the line of duty. But instead of flatly condemning violence against police, and the attack that took place earlier today, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is trying to score political points tweeting in part, quote, the death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife.

With that, Chaffetz introduced Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL). Davis voted to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win on January 6. But he helped Chaffetz disappear the attack on Capitol police officers that day, too.

CHAFFETZ: This is a hard night. I want to remind people that you were actually on the ball field when that shooting of Steve Scalise and the attempt to assassinate members of Congress were happening, you were actually up to bat. And now, we have this incident where once again the Capitol police, one of them was killed.

DAVIS: You know, Jason, it's great to see you. I just wish it wasn't on such a tragic day.

You're right. I have seen the bravery of our Capitol police officers. David Bailey, Crystal Griner, they went toward gunfire so the rest of it could run away from it. The heroes that protect the Capitol, you knew when you were there, you still know them, they are the bravest of the brave.

And to see them, to see them hit today was just -- that was really heart- wrenching.

Later, Chaffetz asked Davis, “What do you want to say to America about law enforcement in this country right now?”

With a brief digression to take his own swipe at Omar, Davis joined Chaffetz in making a big show of supporting the police.

DAVIS: I want to say thank you. When you see a police officer, thank them. Let's not play politics like one of my colleagues did today who ironically, because of threats to her, has a security detail that travels with her 24/7. Let's make sure we say thank you to every single person who protects each one of our communities because they leave their families every day to go to work, and we want them to come home safely.

CHAFFETZ: Congressman, you represent 800,000 people there in the great state of Illinois, but I hope you get a chance to go to that service and thank all of America and represent all of us in thanking that officer and his family for his service to this country.

DAVIS: I'll certainly do my best to make sure that happens.

You can watch the hypocrites below, from the April 2, 2021 Hannity.