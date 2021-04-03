Hours after the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking scandal broke, Fox News gave him a prime time slot with a friendly Tucker Carlson. The scandal got a whole lot more lurid and disturbing after that but Fox has remained mostly mum.

After his interview with Gaetz, which Carlson described as “one of the weirdest” he has ever conducted, he said, “I don't think that clarified much, but it certainly showed this as a deeply interesting story and we'll be following it. I don't quite understand it, but we'll bring you more when we find out.”

In my post about that interview, I wrote, “I guarantee you that Carlson will NOT be bringing more of the story unless Gaetz can come up with proof of his innocence and/or DOJ wrongdoing. Otherwise, Fox will cover it as little as possible.” And that was before I learned of CNN's report that Gaetz had offended Carlson by trying to make common cause as an accused sex offender and then claiming Carlson had some knowledge of events for which Gaetz is under federal investigation.

Sure enough, I was right. As a Crooks and Liars colleague pointed out, you might think from watching Fox that Gaetz changed his name to Hunter Biden.

Fox News is finally covering Matt Gaetz — but first here’s something about Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/MEMuVH6KEg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021

Since Wednesday afternoon, Fox News/Fox Business programming has mentioned Hunter Biden at least 16 times. Matt Gaetz has not been mentioned once. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021

Aaron Rupar later found one FBN show that had covered the scandal.

As Rupar's first tweet, above, indicated, Special Report, Fox’s evening “news” show did cover the scandal tonight. But I think we all know that if Gaetz were a Democrat like, say, Andrew Cuomo, whose alleged misdeeds look almost benign compared to Gaetz’s, Fox would be talking about him almost non-stop and whining their propagandistic heads off if the rest of the media wasn’t also.

I haven’t watched tonight’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show nor read the transcript yet but below is the one Fox report I found so far, from the April 2, 2021 Special Report. Notice how anchor Bret Baier calls it an "evolving story," as opposed to a deepening scandal and the whole report suggests that we don't really know enough to draw any conclusion.

Gaetz is innocent until proven guilty, of course. But there's plenty of material to conclude he's a loathsome cad, even if he never committed any crime. I'm sure Fox knows it, too.