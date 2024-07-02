It sure looks like Fox finally took its Hunter Biden obsession obsession too far.

From AP:

The president’s son filed the lawsuit Sunday in state court in Manhattan over images in “The Trial of Hunter Biden,” which debuted on the streaming service Fox Nation in 2022. The series features a “mock trial” of Hunter Biden on charges he has not faced and it includes images of Biden in the nude and engaged in sex acts, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the dissemination of intimate images without his consent violated New York’s so-called revenge porn law.

The fake trial was presided over by TV personality Judge Joe Brown over fake charges of bribery and foreign-agent laws that Hunter Biden has not been charged with in real life, according to The Washington Post. In addition to the revenge porn allegations, Biden has accused Fox of unjust enrichment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Apparently, the show featured some of Fox’s fave Hunter Biden guests.

More from The Washington Post:

The mock trial featured Brown administering a courtroom where a “prosecutor” used evidence taken from Biden’s laptop. Real figures from Biden’s life — like John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer shop where Biden left his laptop, and New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, who wrote a book about the laptop — took the stand as witnesses.

Axios covered the case, too:

"It would be against equity and good conscience to allow Defendants to retain the profits from "The Trial of Hunter Biden," which should be disgorged and paid to Mr. Biden as restitution," the lawsuit reads.

They said Fox News' program "intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth," preventing viewers from deciphering "what is fact and what is fiction, which is highly damaging to Mr. Biden."

His lawyers demanded that Fox News take down and permanently destroy and intimate images they have of Biden and to cover his legal expenses in the case.

Naturally, Fox is playing the victim over its intentional viciousness and cruelty toward the president’s son.

More from The Washington Post:

“The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024,” the statement reads. “The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon. Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court.”

I’m going to guess this will be yet another settlement the network will have to cough up because of its lack of scruples.

(Hunter Biden caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)