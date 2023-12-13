The Fox News gloating over House Republicans’ Biden “impeachment inquiry” has begun.

On The Five, Dana Perino, a formerly sensible Republican too craven to challenge her dangerously extremist cohosts, said meekly that today’s House vote to open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “is an inquiry, not an actual impeachment.” It's the disingenuous justification used by Scared MAGA to cave to the MAGA extremists. Does anybody think the House will come up with a fair and legitimate inquiry based on "we hope we'll find something?"

But Greg “we need a civil war” and “concentration camps taught useful skills” Gutfeld knew that it’s really about smearing the president, making Donald Trump look better and revenge against Democrats. You might notice that the one thing Gutfeld didn’t mention in his enthusiasm was any mention of actual wrongdoing by President Biden – other than being a Democrat. Apparently, Civil War Gutfeld just can’t stand the idea of a diversity of opinion any more than he can stand the diversity of race.

GUTFELD: Impeachment inquiry, impeachment, impeachment-palooza -- I'm here for it. Remember, the Democrats invented lawfare, right? They're trying to take the leading Republican presidential candidate off the ballot. They're trying to put him in jail with some trumped up B.S.

...

I love this because the Democrats tied up the government during the rise of COVID with impeachment proceedings. God knows how this would've turned out -- the disease -- if we hadn't been doing that. So turnabout is fair play. I'm here for it. Maybe this will be a battle not for the White House, but who's in the big house first. Because Joe broke more laws.

Actually, Biden has not been found to have broken any laws. Gutfeld’s own colleagues have said that. But Gutfeld obviously doesn’t care about the facts or the law.

You can watch it below, from the December 13, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.