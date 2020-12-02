Glenn Greenwald once again indicated he has no problem with Tucker Carlson’s white nationalism, his threats to journalists or his sympathy for vigilante murder - because the Russia investigation, Democrats and, in this instance, Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget.

It’s one thing to oppose Tanden’s nomination and quite another to attack her with the kind of incendiary rhetoric that is bound to endear yourself to a Tucker Carlson booker and the host, himself. According to Politico, “Bernieworld seethes” over the Tanden nomination but you don’t see Bernie Sanders going on Fox to complain, much less Carlson’s White Power Hour.

Carlson, the host Fox formerly claimed was not a reliable purveyor of facts but now calls a “reporter,” opened the interview by claiming “there’s a lot to know” about Neera Tanden. He’ll get around to telling us most of it on some other show, Carlson promised. But trashing her, with Greenwald’s help, came first.

CARLSON: So, who is Neera Tanden? Well, there's a lot to know about her. We'll be bringing you that in future episodes.

But the key thing to know about Neera Tanden is that she is ultimately a handmaiden to the billionaires who pay her salary. Tanden runs a think tank called the Center for American Progress.

The Center for American Progress has taken millions of dollars from Wall Street financiers, Silicon Valley executives like Mark Zuckerberg, lobbyists, banks and defense contractors.

She has censored her own researchers' criticism of Mike Bloomberg while going on television to hyperventilate about Russia collusion that never existed.

Carlson played a clip of Tanden talking about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He didn’t bother to tell viewers that the Senate Intelligence Committee agrees

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEERA TANDEN, CEO AND PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: You see it in detail that Russia interfered with this election to help elect Donald Trump. And you see it in detail after detail, and I think most importantly, it sets the predicate. You know, we've had a long discussion over last year of collusion.

This sets the predicate there was criminality behind what Russia was doing. And the next set of questions that Bannon and other people, including Donald Trump can answer is what kind of collusion the Trump Campaign was part of.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Then it was time for Greenwald to pile on the smears:

GREENWALD: Well, first of all, that package that you just did, as critical as it was of her was incredibly generous. She's so much worse than that.

Why Neera Tanden? She's totally unqualified for this position. Like she's not an economist, she went to Law School. She worked for Hillary Clinton. And then all she has done at this think tank for the last 10 years is raise millions of dollars from Silicon Valley, Wall Street, despots in the Gulf States, which is the real base of the Democratic Party, so they want her to oversee the regulatory and budgetary and economic policy of the administration on behalf of their real constituencies, which is all those people from whom she has been raising millions of dollars from.

But the thing is, Tucker, that just makes her an ordinary Democrat. She's just a swamp creature in that regard. She is a deranged and dangerous person. I don't mean just politically, I mean, like behaviorally. When she was working with Hillary Clinton to get Hillary Clinton elected, one of her own reporters at this think tank was arranged to have an interview with Hillary and ask Hillary about the Iraq War and Neera Tanden was so angry, she punched him, and then later she claimed she merely pushed him.

When she was running an all-staff meeting about three years ago, a woman who works at the think tank had filed a confidential complaint about sexual harassment against one of Neera Tanden's male allies, and this is something that would ruin anyone else's career in Washington, she outed this woman at the all-staff meeting out of vengeance.

When the Obama administration was bombing Libya into oblivion, she suggested internally that the way we should reduce our deficit as a nation is to use Libya's oil to make them pay us back for the favor of having destroyed their entire government.

But here's the worst thing about her, Tucker. That video you showed had her talking about Russian collusion, she didn't just push the most maximalist versions of Russia collusion. She pushed this conspiracy theory that is completely reckless and wild that Russia hacked into the voting machines and the reason Hillary lost in 2016 is because the Russians changed Hillary's votes to Trump's votes and that's the real reason Hillary lost.

That is a conspiracy theory that in 2018, two thirds of Democrats believe. How can you have somebody in a position like this, who is this deranged behaviorally and in terms of the conspiracy theories they contaminate people's brains with.

Greenwald seems so eager for a platform to attack Democrats, the Russia investigation and Tanden that he doesn’t mind at least tacitly condoning Carlson’s behavior with his “base.” Carlson is the guy whose lies incited death threats and worse against New York Times journalists; who never seems to skip an opportunity to race bait and pander to white nationalists; whose white nationalism risked American lives in the COVID-19 pandemic; who openly expressed support for white vigilante shooter Kyle Rittenhouse at a Black Lives Matter demonstration;

But we can look forward to more of this chumminess:

CARLSON: I think the real question is why didn't we do an entire show talking to you tonight about Neera Tanden? We totally blew that. I want to know more.

Glenn Greenwald, please come back. That was amazing.

GREENWALD: Always happy to talk about Neera Tanden.

You can watch Greenwald show he’s happy to overlook Carlson’s contemptible behavior, too, below, from the November 30, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.