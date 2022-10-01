Glenn Greenwald took another step into right-wing extremism as he helped Fox News host Laura Ingraham baselessly suggest that the Nord Stream sabotage was conducted by the U.S. and acquit Russia.

I previously wrote that Tucker Carlson was in lockstep with the Kremlin when he put forth the same completely baseless conspiracy theory on September 27. The next night, Greenwald did his part for the effort. Not surprisingly, Ingraham announced at the top of the discussion that Greenwald is joining Rumble.

Neither Ingraham nor Greenwald offered up anything other than Kremlin-friendly innuendo.

GREENWALD: How many things have been blamed on Russia over the past five or six years by the western media, by the EU by neoliberals and deep-state operatives that turned out to be completely false? They even invented a conspiracy theory – you probably remember – that Russia had some super-secret hypersonic weapon that was causing brain damage in American diplomats that nobody had ever heard of before and it turned out to be debunked even by the CIA.

And how many now-debunked conspiracy theories has Fox floated over the past five or six years and yet Greenwald is still happy to appear on the network without challenging it? He certainly didn't mention any of that now. Instead, he continued with his Fox/Kremlin friendly rhetoric.

GREENWALD: Why would Russia explode their own pipeline that gives them enormous amounts of leverage? They can turn off that pipeline at any time that they want, which gives them exactly the power that they most want.

Actually, The New York Times explained why Russia might have done it:

[O]ne of two Nord Stream 2 pipelines was undamaged, leaving Mr. Putin the possibility of using it as leverage if the winter turns particularly cold.

Many Western officials and analysts said sabotage would fit neatly into Mr. Putin’s broader Russian strategy of waging war on multiple fronts, using economic and political tools, as well as arms, to undermine Ukraine’s allies and weaken their resolve and unity. It demonstrates to an already jittery Europe how vulnerable its vital infrastructure is, including other pipelines and undersea power and telecommunications cables.

“This is classic hybrid warfare,” said Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, head of the defense committee in Germany’s Parliament, who stressed that for now she had no evidence Russia was behind the attack but believed it was the most “plausible” culprit.

That doesn’t mean Russia did do it but it’s a possibility neither Greenwald nor Ingraham bothered to mention.

Instead, Greenwald went on to baselessly suggest the U.S. was the saboteur.

GREENWALD: I don’t know who did this but what I do know is what you said, that a state could only do this but also the U.S. has been obsessed for years, going back to the Bush administration, with trying to bully and coerce and persuade the Europeans not to buy natural gas from Moscow but to instead buy it from the United States.

For extra Fox cred, Greenwald gave some national security props to Donald Trump (never mind the stolen, classified material that was just found at Mar-a-Lago).

GREENWALD: Donald Trump, while he was being called a Putin asset or blackmailed by the Kremlin, was one of the leaders in badgering the Germans, saying we pay you for your defense, you should be buying natural gas from us and now, suddenly, the pipeline blows up in the middle of this war and we’re gonna blalme Russia for that, the country that has the least interest in doing it.

But wait, there’s more. Ingraham prodded Greenwald– and he obliged – to go after former CIA Director John Brennan for calling Russia “certainly the most likely suspect." Greenwald suggested that’s evidence of Russia’s innocence.

INGRAHAM: Hey, Glenn, what has John Brennan actually gotten right in his career? Let’s just start with that. What has he gotten right about China, about the espionage threats from China, all the things that happened, in Iraq, Afghanistan that they did not know, did not predict? All of this?

If you think Greenwald reminded Ingraham she was a big cheerleader for the Iraq war, think again.

GREENWALD: Yeah, I mean John Brennan was the leader of the CIA during the Obama years and prior to that, he was a high-ranking official in the CIA during the Bush years and that was nothing but one disaster after the next. John Brennan is a trained liar, he’s a trained disinformation agent, even though he now works in various media outlets like CNN and for NBC, where, you know the CIA used to work hard to figure out how to clandestinely infiltrate media outlets. Now, they just do it out in the open.

But, you know, John Brennan and the CIA is what invented the hoax of Russiagate, they’re the ones that spun all of these tales about how Russia was responsible for infiltrating the United States and so now, we’re going to hear from John Brennan, just an assertion. He’s the one who said that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Look at how they blame Russia for everything and it turns out to be lies and now they’re just going to assert this, knowing there’s no evidence, hoping that Americans will continue to be gullible.

Here’s what “independent journalist” Greenwald failed to note: First, Brennan was merely offering his opinion, just like Greenwald, and was not acting in any official capacity for the U.S. Actual U.S. officials have refrained from speculating about who is to blame for the sabotage.

But then pointing that out might inhibit Greenwald’s future Fox News hits.

You can watch Greenwald do the Kremlin a solid and the truth not so much below, from the September 28, 2022 The Ingraham Angle.