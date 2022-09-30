A federal judge has denied Fox News’ attempt to dismiss yet another defamation suit against the network, this time via Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, for promoting the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

We’ve been closely following the billion-dollar defamation suits by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems over Fox's election lies but somehow this one slipped under our radar.

From The Hill:

Majed Khalil filed the suit last year, alleging statements made on Dobbs’s Twitter account and by Sidney Powell on Dobbs’s show defamed Khalil by accusing him of executing an “electoral 9/11” and helping change ballot counts in voting machines.

Fox moved to dismiss the case. This week, that motion was denied. More from The Hill:

“Defendants repeatedly maintained their claims about Khalil long after Powell’s election fraud theories were challenged,” [U.S. District Court Louis Lee] Stanton wrote in the ruling. “Numerous reports that declared the falsity of the claims against Dominion and Smartmatic and rejected Powell as an accurate source of information gave Defendants reasons to doubt Powell’s veracity and the accuracy of her reports.”

It's not clear how much Khalil is seeking in damages in the suit.

Stay tuned!

(image from The All-Nite Images from NY, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)