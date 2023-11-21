Gavin Newsom is giving Fox News and Sean Hannity a great, big early Christmas present by debating Ron DeSantis next week on Fox News, with Sean Hannity as moderator.

According to The Hill, the debate will take place on November 30, at 9 PM ET, and give Sean Hannity an extra half hour of prime time to moderate. There will be no audience.

The goal of the event is to “examine the vastly different approaches the two governors have and offer insights into their political philosophies as well as ambitions for the nation,” the network said, previewing that Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, “including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation.”

Correction: The goal of the debate is to inflate each governor’s presidential profile, ratings for Fox News and Hannity and undeserved credibility for the latter two.

I have no problem with Newsom debating DeSantis or anyone else but on Fox News? In his last appearance, Newsom said did not confront Hannity about his and Fox’s destructive effect on our democracy. In fact, Hannity has information about January 6th he refused to share with the congressional committee investigating the attack on our Capitol.

It’s not as if we can’t expect even more of Fox's pernicious lies – or worse – during the 2024 election. If anything, Fox has become more extreme and more dangerous since the 2020 election. Why on earth would a Democrat help whitewash this network's propaganda and elevate its “news” credibility now?

Oh, and you can be sure Fox won't hesitate to continue trashing Newsom in return for the big favor.

WTF Gavin Newsom????

