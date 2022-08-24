An article on FoxNews.com blasting the lies about the Mar-a-Lago search has me wondering why the MAGA network published it.

The article, by Bradley P. Moss, does not pussyfoot around.

[T]he former president and his allies, as is their custom, have sought to flood the zone with political justifications and haphazard legal explanations to deflect from his conduct.

The truth needs to be set forth plainly and simply, and so let’s get down to brass tacks here. What happened on August 8, 2022, was not tyranny. It was not political persecution. It was not a minor dust up over bureaucratic processes blown out of proportion. It was the criminal justice system operating just like it does with any other private citizen on any other given day ending in a "y."

Trump was the president and commander-in-chief up until noon on January 20, 2021. The moment Joe Biden took the Oath of Office, Trump became just another private citizen in his 70s who vacations in Florida during the winter months to avoid the bitter cold back in his native home in the Northeast. He was no longer shielded by any privileges or protections of the Office of the Presidency at the point beyond physical security protection. He is subject to the laws of the United States just like anyone else.

What also is true is that Trump had particular legal obligation as the former president to properly turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration. That is mandated by the Presidential Records Act because those records are the property of the United States. They are not Trump’s personal property.

After weeks of Fox News smearing the FBI and the judge who granted the search warrant, and painting Trump as a victim, rather than a possible criminal, I can only wonder if an editor has gone rogue or if this is part of a Fox effort to choose a new horse for the race.

The clip below, from the August 23, 2022 The Story with Martha MacCallum shows Fox kinda sorta, ever so delicately, putting forth the possibility that Trump really did something wrong.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license. The image was slightly cropped.)