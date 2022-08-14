Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, almost certainly knows the important and valid reasons the FBI has not released the affidavit underlying the application for the search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

On today’s Cavuto Live show, host David Asman set up a Trump talking point when he asked, “Should we see that affidavit?”

Grassley also almost certainly knows there is no evidence the search warrant was unlawful or politically motivated but that didn’t stop him from suggesting otherwise. He did so with the latest MAGA distraction/legal-system-undermining tactic of calling for the release of the affidavit underlying the application for the warrant.

Bloomberg explains:

Once the Justice Department announced it wouldn’t stand in the way of releasing the search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the president’s allies shifted tack, calling for the immediate release of more detailed information. That’s not likely to happen.

The Justice Department will want to keep an underlying affidavit for the warrant sealed to protect the investigation and any sources or classified information, former prosecutors said.

…

Such an affidavit typically features a narrative explaining not only what crimes are under investigation, but also how investigators have been gathering information to date, what evidence they already have, and how they believe any evidence seized at the property they want to search will build on that probe.

The New York Times and CBS News, along with other news organizations, have filed requests for access to all the documents, including any affidavits. But Grassley seemed more interested in casting aspersions on the DOJ than in getting at that information.

“Garland goes on television because he wants to be transparent. Full transparency is going to be when they release the affidavit,” Grassley said. By not explaining why the affidavit has not been released, Grassley was not being fully transparent, himself.

Calling the search “a high profile and very strange way of going about getting documents from a former president,” Grassley added, “Without transparency, government is not accountable.”

Asman pivoted immediately to whataboutism. First, the Russia investigation: “There was evidence that was given to the FISA courts during the whole Russian collusion kerfuffle that was wrong, that was either misinformation or actually just not true,” Asman said. “It has been true that the FBI in the past has given bad information to judges in order to get a warrant, that’s another reason why we need to see this affidavit, right?”

He was referring to the Carter Page case. But Asman "forgot” to mention that the Page case led to reforms that, as Wired’s Garrett M. Graff explained, “would have made the Mar-a-Lago search warrant subject to even closer scrutiny—and ensured that the bar for probable cause would have been so high, the evidence so crystal clear, that it’s likely the Justice Department already feels it has enough information to bring criminal charges.”

Grassley said, “Carter Page, FISA, the Steele Dossier, how they handled the Clinton investigation and how there was no prosecution there and there was mishandling of classified information, just like the same charge against President Trump, and so just figure the double standard that we have within the FBI over a long period of time, not just under Christopher Wray.”

Also not mentioned was that Wray was appointed FBI Director by Trump. Nor that the Hillary Clinton investigation also made it more likely the evidence for the search warrant was rock solid. More from Graff:

If this was about some run-of-the-mill classified documents accidentally swept up in the president’s hasty exit from the White House, surely the FBI wouldn’t care. Likewise, if these documents weren’t really that sensitive—as it turned out with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 email scandal—it’s hard to imagine the Justice Department going to these lengths.

Ironically (again), the Justice Department’s 2016 decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for her sloppy handling of classified materials as secretary of state raises the bar for any prosecution stemming from Trump’s handling of classified documents. DOJ prosecutors are heavily driven by precedent and similar past cases, which means that in order to pursue this Trump investigation, there would have to be more serious (and criminal) concerns than there were in the investigation of Clinton.

The thing is, Grassley must know all this. Yet, he not only claimed the search “looks very political,” he also latched on to some Hunter Biden whataboutism. “We have evidence coming from whistleblowers within the Department of Justice about political bias about Hunter Biden’s investigation being stopped and Trump’s investigation getting the go ahead from a guy, that special agent, that had political bias. We know it from his social media,” Grassley said.

Even assuming Grassley is correct about this, the Hunter Biden case has no bearing on Trump’s.

It's a safe bet that Grassley knows there’s a lot of damning national security smoke surrounding Trump. He could have merely urged caution and restraint while we wait for the full facts to come out. The fact that he isn't, that the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, along with the Murdochs' so-called news organization, is trying to distract from and downplay a potential national security conflagration is very, very disturbing.

You can watch Grassley put MAGA politics over country, the rule of law and quite possibly national security below, from the August 13, 2022 Cavuto Live.