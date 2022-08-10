After the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in search of documents compromising national security, the Fox News toadies are not just blindly siding with Trump but deliberately fomenting warlike animosity against law enforcement and the U.S. legal system. But how dare a teachers union recommend a book that purportedly promotes teen athletes kneeling for the national anthem?

On the Outnumbered show today, supposedly devout Catholic Raymond Arroyo joined election underminer and compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany in shrugging off whatever Donald Trump may have done to cause the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago yesterday. Never mind that Trump is covering up, I mean refuses to reveal what the warrant said, though we know that it has to do with mishandling of classified information. Nor did either Arroyo or McEnany seem to care that Trump has been a national security threat since he arrived on the national stage. Nor that Mar-a-Lago had infamously bad security.

Instead, Arroyo baselessly and recklessly alleged that the search was a political ploy by Trump’s political foes. #LyingKayleighMcEnany was all in:

ARROYO: It may have been a political play to drag Trump into the arena before the midterms. … This puts him front and center and makes him an object they can run against. And perhaps that was their silly, I think, political approach.

MCENANY: Remember, they seized Republican Scott Perry’s phone yesterday. So, they just don’t give a flying flip about how politicized they look, which is terrifying.

As if #LyingKayleigh ever spent a second in public office not deliberately politicizing on behalf of President P***y Grabber.

ARROYO: Well, the rule of law. Like the Gestapo.

MCENANY: Yeah, it feels that way.

None of the three other cohosts objected to these two siding with Trump over the law and demonizing law enforcement to do so.

Fast forward to later in the program when the whole gang was outraged over a young adult book allegedly inspired by Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest racial justice. Cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery “quipped,” “I’d take a knee to Colin Kaepernick because as a San Francisco 49ers fan, he was not great.” That drew hearty laughter all around. Fox News patriotism on display.

As a banner read, “BOOK PROMOTES TEENS KNEELING FOR THE ANTHEM,” the gang that had just likened the FBI to the Gestapo, had just given Donald Trump a pass for possibly improper handling of classified material and didn’t seem to have a problem with Trump being just fine with having his vice president lynched in order to overturn the 2020 election - attacked the book as anti-American.

Apparently unaware that the book, called "Why We Fly," is for young adults, Arroyo (who has also shrugged off Trump’s possible $1.7 million tax fraud as a run-of-the-mill business practice) claimed that kids prefer to read about trucks or dinosaurs or adventure series. “To push this kind of stuff – drug use, cheerleading and being protesters in perpetuum, I don’t know how this helps them.”

Actually, the book seems to be about the choices of two friends who get caught up in the controversy over taking a knee. But maybe Arroyo would prefer teens read a book of jokes about getting COVID.

Arroyo, who claimed to know what Black and Hispanic kids like to read, declared, “This sort of thing being crammed down from the teachers union? It’s sad and not one more child will read because of this.”

That’s when Kennedy uttered her very ironic complaint about hating America:

KENNEDY: Why do they hate America so much? Why are they glorifying things that – you know, it’s not protest for the sake of making society better. It’s protest for the sake of protest. It’s hating America just because, you know, it seems like a fun thing to do, with no end in sight, no admission that oh, we have finally arrived.

…

ARROYO: When you lead with the negative, you’re gonna get negative.

Project much?

The fact is that even when Foxies claim to stand for loving this country, they do it with hate, in this case for the teachers union, public schools and sexual/gender tolerance (there were attacks on all those things during this discussion).

Another fact? Nobody hates America more than Fox News and Donald Trump.

Don’t let the belligerent flag-waving fool you.

You can watch the hypocrisy below, from the August 10, 2022 Outnumbered.