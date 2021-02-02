Saturday Night Live is the latest “outrage” the network of perpetual grievance, aka Fox News, is using as an excuse to complain about America.

On Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” show today, the hard news team interviewed comedian Adam Carolla on the all-important subject of fairness in comedy: Anchor Dana Perino began by saying, “Maybe this isn’t a really big surprise but, um, [SNL] did not have any jokes about the new Biden administration at all.” Never mind that Biden had only been in office for 10 days.

Perino read a tweet saying, “Just like the mainstream media, Saturday Night Live will handle Biden with kid gloves for fear of getting cancelled…literally.”

Carolla said, “Unfortunately, their hand is forced now. They have to show their hypocrisy.”

Oh, do you mean like the hypocrisy of a “news” network entwined with and dedicated to promoting Donald Trump criticizing a comedy show for not being “balanced?”

Not that Perino or co-anchor Bill Hemmer seemed to have noticed.

Carolla went on to say SNL is “sort of like the fact checkers at CNN. All of a sudden, everything is factual.”

Um, that’s because Biden is not the compulsive liar that Trump is.

But again, the two “news” anchors said nothing.

“You go 7,000 episodes on what an idiot Trump is and then you don’t touch the next administration?” Carolla continued. “I would do one, even if I loved Biden, if I’m SNL just so I don’t appear hypocritical.”

From his glass castle, Hemmer dug up a new outrage: Jim Carrey saying in December he wasn’t going to play Biden any more. “Why is that?!?” Hemmer “asked” loudly. Spoiler alert: Carrey sucked and he was replaced by Alex Moffat. As if Hemmer could not have looked up the answer on his own.

But “questions” on Fox are often prods for guests and, not surprisingly, that’s what this one served as: Carolla knew it. He cleared his throat and went a bit off-message. “First things first. Honestly, I get what there is to hate about Donald Trump, I get it. There’s plenty to hate about Donald Trump.”

Then Carolla went back on message. “What is there to love about Joe Biden? That’s the bigger question, if you’re SNL.” Really? After 10 days on the job?

“There’s nothing to love about Joe Biden,” Carolla insisted. “Unless you’re scared of being canceled. And the fact that this cancel culture has drifted over to comedy is absolutely insane.”

Hemmer looked delighted.

But speaking of cancel culture, how about Fox firing its digital politics editor because he correctly predicted Biden would win Arizona before the other networks did? That seems a lot more significant.

You can watch the whining below, from the February 1, 2021 America’s Newsroom.