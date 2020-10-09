Dr. Marc Siegel, the guy who claimed, “worst-case scenario,” coronavirus is like the flu and who offered no pushback when Donald Trump called testing “overrated,” will be on Tucker Carlson Tonight making what Fox describes as a “medical evaluation” of the COVID Cougher In Chief.

From Fox News:

President Trump is scheduled to make his first on-camera interview appearance on Friday since he announced last week that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The interview will take place on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8 p.m. ET. Dr. Marc Siegel will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program.

As I have previously posted, Trump is insisting he's well enough to hold rallies again, despite coughing his way through a Hannity interview last night and sounding ill during an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo yesterday morning (I theorized he had taken cough medication before that one).

You can count on the outcome of this reality TV stunt that the sycophantic Siegel has agreed to take part in. In addition to his downplaying of coronavirus and his sucking up to Trump, Siegel hyped hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for COVID-19 in April, only to inexplicably drop it late last month from the list of treatments he claimed are reasons not to fear getting coronavirus.

Media Matters has a good roundup of Siegel’s “persistent anti-science propaganda.” You can watch their video compilation of it below.