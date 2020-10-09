Donald Trump dodged questions on Hannity about whether he has tested positive or negative for coronavirus, coughed and was hoarse – but announced he’s doing a rally in Florida this weekend.

I haven’t watched all of last night's interview yet but these tweets tell you that Trump has either not been tested or has tested positive.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Trump won't tell Hannity if he's had a negative coronavirus test. He just ignores the question and starts ranting. <a href="https://t.co/GOtYbRCDqv">pic.twitter.com/GOtYbRCDqv</a></p>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1314379349781553152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Yikes. Trump's voice is extremely hoarse and at one point gave out. <a href="https://t.co/kf0gwNyPCI">pic.twitter.com/kf0gwNyPCI</a></p>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1314380019146412034?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Trump has some more troubles with his voice <a href="https://t.co/YFUma9opp7">pic.twitter.com/YFUma9opp7</a></p>— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) <a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1314385602549362689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

It will be interesting to see if anyone shows up at that Florida rally, including Trump.