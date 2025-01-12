Lying host Rachel Campos-Duffy is married to Trump’s pick for transportation secretary, Sean Duffy.

It’s hard to fathom the depth of Rachel Campos-Duffy’s dishonesty in this brief clip from yesterday's Fox & Friends. But I will attempt to count the ways.

Cohost Campos-Duffy’s commentary began after a clip was played of President Joe Biden saying that he thought he could have beaten Trump but had stepped aside in order to unify the party. He also said he had been confident that Harris could have won and is “competent enough” to run again if she chooses.

There’s never any excuse too petty, too malicious or too dishonest to attack a Democrat on Fox. It should come as no surprise that Campos-Duffy was more than up to the task here. This is, after all, the “devout Catholic” who enthusiastically attacked Gov. Tim Walz’s Christmas video that showed off ornaments made by his children. She claimed that the fact that he and his wife called it a "family tree" as an indication they are "communists."

After the clip, Campos-Duffy sneered, “it's so stupid,” which is ironic coming from this woman.

Campos-Duffy pretends Donald Trump is a truth-teller

Campos-Duffy began whining that Biden is a liar and how much she hates lies:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: [Biden’s] become more and more incoherent as time goes on. But part of the reason why people like Trump versus him, it's not just because he's mumbling. … It's also that he's lying. He knows exactly what happened. You're about to leave office, why don't you just be honest and say, "You, Obama, and George Clooney and the party and Nancy Pelosi, they pushed me out. I should have been there. I would have won," if that's what he wanted to say. I don't think he would have won, but he's still carrying this lie.

People are so sick of the lies. Be honest. You're out of office. You've got low ratings. Nobody likes you. What do you have to lose by just telling the truth? Just tell everybody what happened. It's so dumb. I'm sorry. I'm sick of it.

FACT CHECK: Her claim that “people like Trump versus” Biden was cagey because he has low approval ratings. But that doesn’t mean people like Trump. In fact, Americans find Biden considerably more likeable than Campos-Duffy’s favorite felon and p***y grabber. And while Biden’s approval ratings are a low 38.5%, as per Fivethrityeight.com, Trump’s were roughly the same, at 38.6, when he left office, in 2021. Perhaps more to the point, on February 3, 2021, shortly after Biden was sworn in, his favorability rating was 53.8%. Less than two weeks before Trump will be sworn in, his favorability rating remains underwater, at 47.4%. It has never gone above 50% since he left office.

Cohost Will Cain did his part. He opined that Biden was “like, I can’t insult Kamala,” so, supposedly, said he thought she would have won as a “quick” “jerk” of the steering wheel.

“He got trapped in his little mental paper bag,” cohost Charles Hurt sneered.

“I think you’re being very charitable,” Campos-Duffy told Cain.

Speaking of charitable, it was very considerate of these three to overlook Trump's incoherence. Remember when he claimed that schools are performing gender transition surgery, that you can drop your kid off as one sex and pick him or her up as another?

Campos-Duffy and cohosts ‘forget’ Trump’s and Fox News’ election denying

“I still think that they need to include in the presidential daily briefing every morning, ‘the election is over. It already happened. You lost. Donald Trump won,’ Hurt said. “And I, honestly, I think that he forgets for like weeks on it, or maybe nobody on his staff wants to tell him.”

“But don't you see, like, if Donald Trump was there, he would have been like, ‘Yeah, they pushed me out,’” Campos-Duffy said. “It’s like this guy, there's so much lying. I think people are tired of it. … I am really looking forward to just more transparency from our leaders and our government, and enough with the lies we all saw."

Is Campos-Duffy too stupid or too dishonest to know that Donald Trump is a compulsive liar? I think it’s both, but it doesn’t matter. Because the point is, her cohosts and Fox News let her get away with this poisonous disinformation. It's their stock-in-trade.

Campos-Duffy's BS is especially rich given that her employer shelled out $787.5 million (and will likely have to write another big check) for helping Donald Trump spread election lies after his fragile ego couldn’t admit he lost the 2020 election. Campos-Duffy took part in that dishonest and deliberate effort to undermine our democratic election. In fact, it likely helped her getting her permanent cohost spot.

I’m sure you won’t be surprised that Campos-Duffy’s husband is a soulmate in disinformation. He’s also totally unqualified to be transportation secretary.

It’s all a very ill omen for what we face in the next four years.

You can watch it below, from the January 11, 2025 Fox & Friends.

Follow me on Blue Sky!