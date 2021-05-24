Fox has already replaced reality-based Jedediah Bila with a Big Lie promoter, namely Rachel Campos-Duffy as the cohost of Fox & Friends.

Just in: Rachel Campos-Duffy, the conservative commentator and former participant in MTV's 'Real World,' named new co-host of 'Fox & Friends' weekend edition..... — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) May 24, 2021

Campos-Duffy has been obviously auditioning for a permanent hosting gig with just the kind of craziness that Fox can’t seem to get enough of: She echoed Tucker Carlson by attacking the military as dangerously progressive; she flaunted her anti-Black bona fides by blaming “African American culture” for Republican losses in Georgia; and probably most importantly, she has promoted the Big Lie. In December, she said, “We’ve all been robbed because when the elections don’t go well, when there is fraud, these kinds of shenanigans, we all lose!”

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, Bila, who was obviously pushed out, challenged the Big Lie. Also by wild coincidence, Campos-Duffy cheered attacks against Bila after subbing for her in December.

Now, Campos-Duffy’s lies, hate mongering and divisiveness have paid off for her, thanks to what Lachlan Murdoch ridiculously calls Fox’s “center right” programming.

You can watch the kind of toxic rhetoric Campos-Duffy will not doubt bring to Fox & Friends below, from her April 1, 2021 audition as host for Fox News Primetime, via Crooks and Liars.