When it can smear President Joe Biden, of course.

Taking a pause from slobbering over its favorite p***y grabbing fascist, FoxNews.com turned a few instances of President Joe Biden cursing into a front page story the site called, “Potty Mouth POTUS.”

The laughably sanctimonious pretext for the article was that Biden insults voters. Here’s the headline and subheading:

'Horse's a--': Biden has repeatedly insulted voters, contrary to White House press sec's claim

While campaigning in 2020, Biden called one man a 'horse's a--'

The article begins:

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Biden does not insult voters, but he has made insulting remarks to them on several occasions.

"One thing that the president does not do is insult voters or American people," Jean-Pierre said.

However, Biden has a long history of questionable remarks to voters and members of the media.

The article might have a smidgen of legitimate journalism if it didn’t come from the network that cheerleads the guy who doesn’t just insult people but endangers them, assaults them and boasts about assaulting them.

Less than a year ago, being a MAGA mouthpiece cost Fox $787.5 million, the price it paid to settle Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit. Still on deck is Smartmatic’s similar but potentially much more expensive $2.7 billion suit. Also Ray Epps’ suit, for an unspecific amount of damages. But, apparently, that’s just the cost of staying married to Trump for Lachlan Murdoch and the Fox board.

I should have known that Trump's unofficial PR rep. posing as a newsperson, Brooke Singman, had a hand in this over-the-top-ridiculous propaganda.