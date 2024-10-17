Fox News followed up Kamala Harris’ interview with Bret Baier last night with a panel discussion made up of two dependable Harris critics and one dependable-for-Fox-propaganda Democrat.

Ellen has written about Baier’s repeated gotcha attempts and how he tried to promote pro-Trump propaganda in his Harris interview. She also wrote about how well Harris handled it.

But the stacked panel that immediately followed gushed over Baier and mostly criticized Harris.

Former George W. Bush press secretary and cohost of The Five Dana Perino was up first. She called the interview “great,” “amazing,” “super good” and an “incredible 30 minutes. She also said Kamala Harris was “a little bit thin” and had “no joy.”

Next up, was Martha MacCallum. Fox likes to pretend that she, like Baier, embodies “the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism.” In reality, neither do.

MacCallum said Baier "did a masterful job” and conducted “the kind of interview that we should see a lot of on the campaign trail."

"You really asked the questions that a lot of Americans want answers to," MacCallum continued. Harris' answers, on the other hand "were not good," MacCallum claimed. She said Harris “appeared to be scrambling bit" and that "her answers were thin."

Fox “Democrat” Harold Ford Jr. praised both Baier and Harris. He told Baier, "You did a great job because you asked the tough questions and you went back at her with tough questions and she should be pleased with how she performed this evening."

But Ford made Baier the big winner. "She got a lot out of this interview,” Ford added. “Coming on Fox is the right thing to do. … This is a win for you."

On the other hand, Baier got a lot of criticism elsewhere over his behavior and Peter Wehner, former speechwriter for three Republican presidents, said Harris "dominated" Baier.

You can watch it below, from the October 16, 2024 Special Report.