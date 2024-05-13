Plus, the irony of Jesse Watters complaining about Michael Cohen being “duplicitous,” Jeanine Pirro attacking Michael Cohen for secretly recording Trump and “Democrat” Harold Ford Jr. validating the attack on the rule of law.

On Saturday, I wrote about Jeanine Pirro and her The Five cohosts attacking the witnesses in Donald Trump's criminal trial so he could avoid violating a gag order prohibiting him from doing the same. The gang kept up the dirty work for their (presumably) favorite p***y grabber today.

In his opening for the Fox News version of “analysis” of Michael Cohen’s bombshell testimony in the case, cohost Jesse Watters said, “Today, the jury got to hear from a desperate and duplicitous man.”

No, Watters was not talking about Trump but the guy who helped Trump cover up his extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Funny how Watters left Trump’s part of the duplicity out. Instead, Watters suggested Cohen went rogue – just like the Trump team’s defense. What a coinicidence! Watters said, Cohen was “longing for Trump’s approval and affirmation and would do anything for it, including taking out a home equity line of credit to take care of the situation for his boss.”

Then, speaking of liars, Watters played a clip of a diminished-looking Trump (some might say he looked desperate) stating, “Everybody’s saying there is no crime.” Which is not the case.

As CBS News reported, jurors were shown emails, phone records and were played a recording of Trump asking Cohen how much “we” had to pay to bury McDougal’s story of having a year-long affair with Trump. But civil war advocate and not-fired cohost Greg Gutfeld sneered, “It’s hard to poke holes in Cohen’s testimony. It’s all holes and no cheese. … He couldn’t fix a parking ticket.”

Gutfeld went on to accuse the prosecution of aligning “with more despicable, rotten people” than “target” Trump. Nobody pointed out that’s because they are the same despicable, rotten people Trump aligned with.

If you thought cohost and “Democrat” Harold Ford Jr. might provide any vigorous pushback this time, think again. “It is good to be back around this table,” he said. “I would agree with a lot that’s been said.” After praising a “most interesting” point from Gutfeld, Ford called it “bizarre but not illegal” for Cohen to have secretly recorded a phone call with Trump. After acknowledging there is more testimony to come, Ford told his pals, “I’m not yet seeing where Mr. Trump was in on all of this in terms of directing it all." That will almost certainly get him another invite to the show.

And then there was cohost Jeanine Pirro. As I wrote in my last post, Pirro has a long history of dubious, at best, behavior. But her hammy outrage at Cohen almost had me screaming: “Finally, the nail in the coffin for Michael Cohen – how dare, how dare you tape record a client? That is an ethical violation!” She cried.

Maybe Pirro has forgotten that she plotted to secretly record her cheating husband, but I have not. From a New York Times article dated September 28, 2006, when Pirro was a candidate for New York State attorney general:

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether Jeanine F. Pirro, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, and Bernard B. Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, illegally taped conversations of Ms. Pirro’s husband last year to determine if he was having an affair.

At a hastily arranged news conference yesterday, called because of an imminent television report on the inquiry, Ms. Pirro conceded that she had her husband, Albert, followed in the summer of 2005. She said she had discussed bugging the family’s boat with Mr. Kerik, an old friend who was then running his own security business. But Ms. Pirro, who was the district attorney of Westchester County at the time, said she never went through with the plan, and she insisted that she broke no laws.

There were a lot more attacks on Cohen and the prosecution of The Five’s beloved Trump. You can watch the whole segment below, from the May 13, 2024 The Five.