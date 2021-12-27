When Fox News talking heads know they can’t outright defend the wildly disrespectful Jared Schmeck’s comment to President Joe Biden, they deflect to liberal-demonizing whataboutism.

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, Schmeck used a Christmas Eve phone call with President Biden to tell him “Let’s go, Brandon,” a right-wing meme and euphemism for “F*** you, Biden.” Despite boasting about his insult on YouTube, the aptly-named Schmeck is now playing the victim, claiming he was only joking and is “being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech.”

But I agree with CNN analyst Ron Brownstein who said Schmeck’s remarks were not just ungracious, juvenile and reprehensible but are really about insurrection. "The whole 'Let's Go Brandon' kind of motif is a reflection of the view of two-thirds of the Republican base driven by Trump's false claims and the Big Lie that Biden is an illegitimate president," he said. “This is a manifestation not just of incivility, but of the fundamental view of the illegitimacy and the ominous shores that we're kind of sailing toward very quickly in 2022 and especially 2024.”

There to help further the victimization - and incite and inflame is Fox News. The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona caught the effort on today’s Outnumbered show.

LAUREN SIMONETTI (FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR) Do you remember the woman who was cycling next to the Trump motorcade back in 2017? She gave him her middle finger? OK, she did lose her job because she posted those images on social media but then she was elected to local office in Loudoun County, Virginia. So, you have the NORAD dad of four, police officer, you know, getting these threats for making a joke, which he sort of apologized for. And then you have the Donald Trump motorcade flicker, you know, now a politician.

In the first place, Schmeck is a former police officer who refuses to say why he resigned from the force. More importantly, Schmeck did not “sort of apologize” for his smear. He lied about what he was up to: As Pakalolo at Daily Kos notes, Schmeck likely planned his “joke,” he almost certainly lied about his claim to have no animosity to President Biden and he probably lied when he claimed he’s not a Trumper. And Schmeck made himself the victim.

Also, “newswoman” Simonetti acted as though the woman who lost her job for flipping off Trump suffered no consequences.

Not that cohost Carley Shimkus pointed out any of that to the Fox News viewers. Instead, just two days after she talked up the importance of keeping Christ in Christmas, Shimkus asked for the whataboutism hostility to continue.

SHIMKUS: There was also Madonna, “I’ve had thoughts about blowing up the White House” or whatever she said. So, you know you compare the two. Some people don’t like whataboutisms. I’m not one of those people. By all means, continue on with this conversation, Cheryl [Casone].

Good to know that Shimkus is just fine with whataboutism. Because while she thinks the media is unfairly attacking Schmeck for deliberately insulting and demeaning President Biden, what about the time that Shimkus attacked Vice President Kamala for tweeting “Enjoy the long weekend,” over Memorial Day weekend? At that time, Shimkus’ fee fees were so highly sensitive that she claimed Harris’ tweet was “one of the reasons, I think President Trump won in 2016 is because the country just experienced eight years of those kinds of messages.” Yet Shimkus did not resign when, one day later, Tucker Carlson, her own colleague, explicitly and deliberately smeared the military on Memorial Day, saying, it “does not seem interested in protecting the country.”

Nor did Shimkus explain why, if the country was sick of Obama not being pro-America enough, his vice president, Joe Biden, had just soundly defeated "pro-America" Trump in November. But that would have involved admitting Trump lost, just a few months before Shimkus got a big promotion.

You can watch Shimkus and Simonetti help delegitimize Biden’s presidency (while pretending to “only” delegitimize the media) below, from the December 27, 2021 Outnumbered, via Baragona.