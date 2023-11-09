After officially bailing on Glenn Youngkin yesterday, Fox is now trying to rid the presidential primary of Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

What a week this has been for Fox & Friends meddling in Republican elections! On Tuesday, Election Day, host Steve Doocy dressed up like Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and held a campaign rally for his plan to turn the state legislature completely red by flipping the Senate, then enacting the kind of conservative legislation that would boost his bona fides, possibly into the White House. By wild coincidence, Rupert Murdoch reportedly has said he would like to see Youngkin run for president next year.

Unfortunately for Fox and Youngkin, he not only failed to flip the Senate, he lost the House of Delegates to Democratic control. Fox & Friends officially dumped him yesterday.

Today, Fox & Friends responded to last night’s Republican debate by giving a rhetorical shove to Ramaswamy, Scott and Christie.

Doocy, the former Youngkin dress-alike, did the honors. He began by saying there is “no doubt” that Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis were “for the most part,” the winners. Then he started giving the others the heave ho.

DOOCY: Here's the thing -- we had five people on the stage last night. Tim Scott barely made it on the stage, he qualified by 1%. You got to figure those other -- DeSantis and Haley way ahead for the most part -- you got to figure it's time for Ramaswamy and Tim Scott and Chris Christie to start to consider dropping out.

Doocy also revealed that the goal is all about keeping Donald Trump off the ticket. That just so happens to be the Murdochs’ goal, too.

DOOCY: Here's the thing. Think about it this way: Right now when you look at the RealClear [Politics] average of polls, Donald Trump is at 55, 58%, something like that. That means 45%, about, of the Republican primary voters want somebody else.

[…]

My point is, if somebody wants to be the alternative to Donald Trump, they've got to coalesce around somebody.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade offered up some serious praise for anti-Trump Christie, even though he agreed there isn’t much of a path for him to succeed. “But man, is he good,” Kilmeade said. “All I can say is, it's very rare to find a candidate that has opinion and experience in just about everything, and he's willing and he's quick on his feet. … But when you watch him when he's not talking about Trump, his competence is noteworthy.”

Even cohost Ainsley Earhardt, the “domestic bliss” partner of Trump’s Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity, said, “I like watching him because he's so fiery, and he's not afraid to go after people.” Not being afraid “to go after people” is yet another example of Earhardt’s Christian values hypocrisy.

As for Ramaswamy, he had his turn as Fox’s “it” candidate not long after the propaganda network, i.e. the Murdochs, ran out of patience with former fave Ron DeSantis. Ramaswamy got dumped for Nikki Haley about a month ago. Now Fox is kinda sorta OK with DeSantis again.

And believe me, if Trump is the nominee, Fox will rally behind him again and act as if he’s been their guy all along.

Meanwhile, you can watch Doocy issue marching orders that probably came straight from the mouth of the Murdochs below, from the November 9, 2023 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.