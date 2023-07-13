Murdoch World is sending a big, loud message to Ron DeSantis: You’re looking like a loser, dude!

Crooks and Liars reported yesterday about the Murdochs’ doubts and frustrations with Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Quoting from a blistering July 11th Rolling Stone article, C&L noted, “Murdoch has privately winced at DeSantis’ nonstop cultural-grievance strategy, arguing that it is being executed sloppily.” Also, “Rupert Murdoch in particular has been voicing his doubts and frustrations, in private discussions and calls, at times wondering if a DeSantis ‘comeback’ is possible at this point.”

Notably, Rolling Stone said its all-anonymous sources were “two people who speak to the Murdochs, three well-placed sources at Fox, and three others briefed on the situation.” The article further states that a Fox representative “declined to comment” and “Rupert Murdoch did not respond to messages seeking comment on this story.” But, clearly, someone close to Rupert Murdoch (Lachlan Murdoch, anyone?) was willing to speak quite bluntly about how badly DeSantis is blowing it.

Yesterday, one day after the Rolling Stone article, The New York Times ran its own lengthy piece about the “growing skepticism” of Fox News and other Murdoch media outlets toward DeSantis’ campaign:

Over the last week, [DeSantis] has confronted noticeably tougher questions in interviews with two of the network’s hosts, Will Cain and Maria Bartiromo, who pressed him on his anemic poll numbers and early campaign struggles. It was a striking shift for a network that for years has offered Mr. DeSantis a safe space as a congressman and a governor.

Other outlets in Mr. Murdoch’s media empire have also been slightly less friendly of late.

A recent editorial in The Wall Street Journal criticized a tough immigration bill that Mr. DeSantis signed into law in May. And The New York Post, which hailed the governor as “DeFuture” on its front page last year, has covered his lagging poll numbers, as well as the backlash to a video his campaign shared that was condemned as homophobic.

There was also this surprising, uninterrupted slew of DeSantis criticism on Fox News recently:

Fox News panelists rips Ron DeSantis, calls him “a weird guy”. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/vIf4NQs1pc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 9, 2023

The Times says, “A spokesman for Mr. Murdoch and a spokesman for Fox did not respond to an email seeking comment.” It also notes that Murdoch World has not completely abandoned DeSantis yet:

The tide has not completely shifted. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page took a new jab at Mr. Trump for adjusting his policy positions depending on which audience he is addressing, and gave Mr. DeSantis a slight boost by comparing him favorably.

But, like with Rolling Stone, somebody in Murdoch World is talking to The Times:

Mr. Murdoch has privately told people that he would still like to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia enter the race, according to a person with knowledge of the remarks. And he has made clear in private discussions over the last two years that he thinks Mr. Trump, despite his popularity with Fox News viewers, is unhealthy for the Republican Party.

Youngkin is reportedly considering entering the race in November. Lo and behold, Youngkin has repeatedly popped up on Fox News lately.

Consider yourself warned, Florida Man.

(DeSantis caricature via DonkeyHotey and Creative Commons license)