What are the chances Fox News would ignore a Democratic president’s company’s conviction on tax fraud, the same Dem’s dinner with prominent anti-Semites or a declaration that the constitution should be terminated?

Media Matters did the research into Fox's coverage - or lack thereof - of the very bad news for Donald Trump of late. Not surprisingly, it has gotten only a fraction of Fox’s obsessive coverage of Hunter Biden. Never mind that Fox hasn’t come close to demonstrating that President Joe Biden committed any wrongdoing, whereas there’s no doubt about the Trump misdeeds.

On December 7, Media Matters found that Fox News had dedicated only nine minutes of total coverage to breaking news that two corporate entities of the Trump Organization were found guilty on all 17 counts in a tax fraud case in New York.

On December 5, Media Matters found that Fox News spent only one minute on Trump’s public declaration calling for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.

On November 28, Media Matters reported that Fox devoted less than seven minutes of coverage, spread across five segments, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with well-known anti-Semites Kanye West (now known as “Ye”) and Nick Fuentes.

In a previous post about Fox’s efforts to bury Trump’s dinner with Ye and Fuentes, I wrote about Fox's glaring double standard for presidential associations:

It's not as if Fox doesn’t care about who presidents or politicians associate with. In addition to its obsessive attempts to smear then-candidate Barack Obama over his pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, remember how Fox smeared President Obama for making a campaign stop in “unrepentant terrorist Bill Ayers’ living room? Or how the network tried to paint Obama as a Black militant because his church put photos of Obama, Rev. Wright and Louis Farrakhan on the same cover of its magazine?

NewsHounds has previously noted that bosses Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch want to be done with Donald Trump. Not because they have enough decency to care about Trump’s criminal, anti-American behavior but because they think he impedes their political goals.

Real reporting on the above matters (not to mention the stolen classified documents Trump stashed at Mar-a-Lago) could help with the Murdochs’ goal. But since that might cost them some money in the way of ratings or MAGA public relations, even that low level of decency is too much for them.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)