The Murdoch paper suggests the only real problem with Donald Trump is how he’s hurting the GOP in the midterms.

One month after blasting Trump as “unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again” the Murdoch-controlled New York Post blasted him again.

The paper’s editorial board said that since leaving office, Trump’s “egomania has only grown.” The Post blamed Trump’s 2020 “’stolen election’ derangement” for Democratic control of the Senate and his 2022 endorsements “have helped saddle Republicans with enough weak Senate candidates this year that retaking the Senate chamber seems increasingly out of reach.”

Indeed, FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 68% chance of keeping the Senate.

But the editorial board is not concerned with Trump having stolen classified material or what he did with it. In fact, there is no mention of that disturbing behavior. No, the problem with Trump is that he’s sucking attention away from their efforts to attack President Biden and his “insane student loan giveaway,” e.g.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s raid on Mar-a-Lago has ex-President Donald Trump back in the news. That’s a problem for Republicans, who need to move beyond him.

…

Republicans, and their candidates, need to keep the focus firmly on the big picture. Namely: Biden and the Democrats are an ongoing disaster — and Donald Trump is no help in digging America out of it.

Sad!