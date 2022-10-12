Even Fox host Neil Cavuto seemed skeptical that inflation is so bad that one person could spend $28 for lunch at Taco Bell.

If you’ve watched Fox at all lately, you have probably heard pundits fear mongering about inflation for the sake of anti-Democratic politics. Appearing on Fox Business Network today, Fox News contributor Scott Martin knew which side his bread – er, chalupa is buttered.

Martin told Fox viewers, “You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”

“Wait a minute,” Cavuto said. “You spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?”



“For lunch, yeah,” Martin replied. “It’s really true.”

The other guest, Jonathan Hoenig, laughed. “That’s a lot of chalupas,” he said.

“That’s an inflation story,” Martin said.

As you can see below, Martin tweeted out what he said was his order. Spoiler alert: It’s a huge amount of food for one person’s lunch.

How much did inflation cause it to spike? Martin did not say.

You can watch Martin dubiously blame his high lunch bill on inflation, below, from Fox Business Network’s October 12, 2022 Cavuto: Coast to Coast.