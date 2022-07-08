Only under a Democratic president would Fox cover news of a strong jobs report with the headline, “Inflation Continues To Outpace Wage Gains.”

Had a Republican been in office, you can bet that Fox would have crowed about the fact that that non-farm employment and average hourly earnings were strong and beat expectations in June. But with Democrat Joe Biden as president, host Charles Payne griped that the jobless rate is “a farce” and “the worst metric out there.” The New York Times has a much more rounded, some might say “fair and balanced,” analysis of today’s numbers.

Guest Brandon Arnold, of the National Taxpayers Union, agreed with Payne. Arnold said the economy “is in pretty shaky territory.”

“People are feeling left behind because they’re losing purchasing power,” Arnold continued. “I still think we’re in recession territory.” That was a lead-up to, “By no means should Congress be contemplating a one trillion tax increase.”

“You just read my mind,” Payne said.

Arnold said, “I wish we had a better, steadier hand at the till right now but unfortunately, I don’t think this president is pointing us in the right direction, and this Democratic Congress, they’re not much better.”

Nobody mentioned that the tax increase Senate Democrats just agreed on only closes the tax break for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The revenue would fund Medicare through 2031.

You can watch Fox try to turn good economic news into bad below, from the July 8, 2022 Your World.